When local leaders in Mason County met with Congressman John Moolenaar last week, they had a pretty simple message: how about a kiss?
It wasn’t a matter of those courtesy kisses you see in Europe or butterfly kisses you send to loved ones. Instead, it’s Keep It Simple Stupid.
Officials spoke about the extensive red tape they need to go through in applying for grants or even just getting their piece of the federal spending pie.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster explained the federal infrastructure package is being filtered through older structures of government, and the federal government isn’t going to get much bang for its buck.
“Most of those dollars are going through existing frameworks that are incentivizing bad decision making,” he said. “Plans on top of plans, environmental studies, those sorts of things. The (American Rescue Plan Act) funding that went through, it went through the existing (Community Development Block Grant) funding framework…
“It seems like there’s a push at times, the federal employees… were looking at rules and trying to make changes,” Foster continued. “But they don’t look at rules that actually make a difference. They try to teak little things instead of holistic approaches. Is there any interest from the legislature, from the federal government, to look at these holistically and look at rules that were created at a different time.”
John Wilson, chair of the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, spoke about the number of rules the foundation and the Lakeshore Resource Network have to overcome to implement programs for those in poverty.
“Much of it flows down from the federal government in the rule-making process,” he said. “We have a program for that, and then it comes with a book of rules. By the time it reaches a small community like hours, it’s of zero value.
“We can’t access that money. We can’t specifically use that money exactly the way the rules say that the rules send it. For the people we’re trying to help, it’s getting so complicated, they’re throwing up their hands.”
Heather Tykoski, the city’s community development director, related how the city was designated a low- to middle-income city which was good for being able to pull in community development block grants, but there is a counter to it.
“You don’t want to be poor,” she said. “You want people to succeed.”
United Way of Mason County’s Lynne Russell said the complications in place for the grants makes everything cumbersome, too, for both the beneficiaries but those who have to manage the funds.
“The reporting you have to do after the fact to the feds, I spent probably two weeks trying to make sure all my ducks were in a row and trying to make sure that I spent the money exactly right so I don’t have to pay it back,” Russell said.
Foster circled back to the infrastructure bill.
“The only communities that are going to get the money from the federal government are those with the staffs that can apply and do the paperwork,” Foster said, citing information he’s read. “To have a single staff member or multiple staff members to just do the paperwork and the monotonous, repetitive items for the state and federal government is a waste of time and is just adding to the cost for the individual taxpayer.”
Local leaders are getting what they can, but much like the average Joe or Sue, frustrations can arise when something feels like it’s more of a hassle than what it’s worth.
And it would help them, and all of us, that should a big appropriations announcement comes, it didn’t sound like one of those commercials for medication on TV with the litany of disclaimers or it didn’t look like and advertisement in a printed publication with acres of fine print.
Instead, it would be good if it all were sealed with a kiss, and that’s the kind that keeps it simple.