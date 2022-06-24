We’re closing in one of the bigger events of the calendar, where thousands and thousands line up at times four to five deep from Madison Street to Lakeshore Drive to watch the Fourth of July parade.
The Ludington Area Jaycees’ Freedom Festival — both the parade and the fireworks on July 4 — is a staple of the community, and it’s warmly embraced by anyone and everyone around.
Before you start to stake your seats out along the route — yes, we’ve seen the cordoning of grassy areas days in advance followed by blankets, empty chairs and the like — it’s time to hit the way-back machine to 1960 and take a brief look at the way the parade went.
Some of the things are different then. In looking through the large-format negatives, there were images of the crowning of Little Miss Ludington. At the time, Paula Williams was the winner, receiving the crown from Barbara Urban.
From time to time, there are contests for the entries for the parade, and 1960 was no different. The Knights of Columbus Boy Scout Troop had the winning float, and while there wasn’t a picture, the Rotary Club was the runner-up with what was called a colorful float.
Just looking at the floats, the craftsmanship required to get the parade floats in order must have been exhausting. It wasn’t just one float, either, but float after float from the Rotary Club to the Dow Activities Club to one of the oil companies.
While the kinds of entries have changed — the Rotary Club now has its Briefcase Brigade — some things never change. The Scottville Clown Band, always the final entry in our parade, delighted the crowds decades ago, too.