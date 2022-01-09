It took some time, but Shirley Wever and her dog Bruno Mars was able to honor good friend Pat Carlson.
Carlson was celebrating her 93rd birthday last year, but rather than receive gifts from friends, family and neighbors, she did something different.
“For her birthday, she donated $93 to 50 people and they could spend it on charity,” Wever said. “We picked animals.”
Carlson wrote in the card that recipients should pass the funds to someone in need or a charity.
“I would enjoy hearing how you choose if you care to share,” Carlson road in the note.
Carlson, in introducing the challenge, described both dodging COVID-19 as well as surviving cancer. She read about an idea in sharing, and so she asked recipients to make the donations.
Wever decided to carry on the donations, and in light of the death of actor Betty White and her support of animals, to donate pet food to Mason County Animal Control.
Wever had members of her family also contribute to beyond the $93 in donations. She also had some of her family members up the total to $170.
Wever contacted us at the Daily News in hopes of perhaps inspiring others.
“It just so everyone else maybe will see what we’re doing and say let’s donate to our shelters,” Wever said. “People don’t have to donate to the animal shelter. This is the best time.”
Really, it’s a good thing for anyone. There’s way more charities and folks in need that could use a lift financially or in other ways. Well before the COVID-19 pandemic, just ask any of our non-profit organizations something they each need beyond cash. The answer? Volunteers.
Volunteers were in need before, they’ve been in need for various events when it comes to ensuring they continue and stay within the COVID-19 protocols of the day and they’ll be in need in the future.
Wever said she decided to give to the animal shelter partly because of her dog Bruno Mars.
“I am an animal lover,” she said. “We do know of other animals. I love animals. What else is there to love?”
There’s plenty to love in this community, with the various groups that advocate for one thing or another. They all could use another volunteer or several. And they all could use some money if you’ve got some to spare.
It may take some time, but when you can, perhaps follow the lead of Wever and her dog Bruno Mars.