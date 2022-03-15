CADILLAC —
Locked in and loose.
It goes with Ludington as that’s what they took into Cadillac and what they’ll be taking with them to the Breslin Center Friday for the MHSAA Division 2 state semifinals.
It should come as no surprise to anyone that current Ludington girls coach Warren Stowe tapped a resource for his Orioles out of Ludington’s past as the Orioles prepared for Frankenmuth.
“I think talking to (former) coach (Dina) Hackert Sunday night helped,” Stowe said following Ludington’s 30-27 victory against Frankenmuth in the state quarterfinals in Cadillac. “She said, ‘Be locked in and loose, be locked in loose.’
“We said that for the past two or three days, ‘Just be locked in and loose.’ Some of those things that she said, there was no doubt that we were carrying them over.”
Since Stowe took over the Ludington girls basketball program, he’s talked often after games about restoring some of the prestige of the girls basketball program.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Stowe turned to the only other Ludington girls basketball coach to guide the Orioles to the Breslin Center in Hackert.
And it certainly doesn’t hurt that Hackert is a supreme motivator in her own right, too.
Ludington has dominated the Lakes 8 Activities Conference since well before Stowe came back home to coach his hometown team. But some of the post-season success wasn’t being felt.
Until last season, Ludington had a bit of a drought of district titles. Other schools, chiefly rival Manistee, were making trips instead.
Before Tuesday’s state quarterfinal, the Orioles made two trips to the regional in Gaylord only to see those seasons come to a close far away from home with 20-plus victories per season, just not all of the hardware they sought.
That changed a bit last Thursday when Ludington won the regional championship against Negaunee. It gave Ludington a much shorter trip — one that more than parents took but also a fan bus and many, many more.
“I think playing in Cadillac helped. I think having the fans and support we had helped,” Stowe said after the victory Tuesday.
It also helped that the Orioles carried themselves not as if they had a major statement to be made but as if they were back in Hawley Gymnasium and it could have been the Name-Whoever-You-Want Eagles across the scorer’s table from them.
When Ludington trailed, they locked in. When it there was timeout on the floor, they got loose. When the Orioles took the lead, they locked in.
When the final buzzer sounded — if you could hear it over the roar of the Ludington faithful — they certainly got loose.
Come Friday, it very well could be exactly what the top-ranked Detroit Edison Pioneers will see across the court from them, too.
“We’ll come out and compete and be our best selves. That’s all we can do,” Stowe said.
Just be locked in and loose.