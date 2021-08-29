You could tell the trips by the Mason County Central cross country teams and Ludington soccer teams to Wisconsin late last week were gaining some attention.
The schools used the SS Badger to go to Wisconsin — the Spartans to Two Rivers and the Orioles staying in Manitowoc — to compete in a high school varsity athletic competition. It was the first and second times — on successive days — that we saw this happen, ever. No other school-sanctioned team has competed across state lines before last Thursday and Friday.
Ludington volleyball coach Becky Vaara said during a break of the Orioles’ opening volleyball tournament of the season that she wanted to see about something starting with her team and perhaps a volleyball squad in Wisconsin.
While awaiting the start of the Two Rivers Invitational where the Spartans were running last Thursday in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, Purple Raiders athletic director Brian Gallagher said he would love to get his school’s football team into a cross-lake series.
First off, a ton of credit goes to Mason County Central cross country coach Ed Sanders and Manitowoc Lincoln boys soccer coach Chris Callen for coming up with the zany idea of using the SS Badger to arrange for some competition with the neighbors across Lake Michigan.
Credit goes to Sanders for thinking about, considering and then getting his kids to travel to Two Rivers to run in the meet there. For the program, it was more along the lines of entering the Two Rivers Invitational nearly like any other invitational the Spartans participate in — like Saturday’s Pete Moss Invitational.
Sanders wants this to be an annual tradition of heading across the lake aboard the SS Badger to run an invitational in Wisconsin. From the way the teams, coaches and more greeted the Spartans, he was thoroughly impressed.
Having gone this first time, the team and its coaches likely learned about a few kinks that need ironing out so they’ll be more ready for the 2022 journey than they were in 2021.
And credit goes to Callen and his counterpart here in Ludington, Kris Anderson. It was Lincoln that initiated the Carferry Cup, and this was supposed to happen as a scrimmage a year ago. Anderson didn’t flat out say, no. Ludington took on the challenge, and because of COVID-19, it was the Orioles that made the trek to Wisconsin.
And the trek was for an actual regular season game — actually two thanks to Callen bringing Luxemburg-Casco in for a contest against Ludington before the main event, the Carferry Cup itself.
Lincoln graciously hosted Ludington on Saturday before the trip back to Michigan, too. The Orioles took a tour of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, including a tour of the USS Cobia, a decommissioned submarine used in World War II.
Then, it was a quick tour of the nearly 100-year old Lincoln High School with an incredible auditorium, classrooms that overlook Lake Michigan, a weight-training center to make any coach jealous and one of the most incredible field houses/gymnasiums a school could have. Honestly, it was one of the most expansive gymnasiums I’ve ever set foot in at the high school level. It is very nearly like Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse, yet wider open with an indoor five-lane track.
Then it was back to Rubick Municipal Field for lunch and contest where the two teams combined together and were divided with players from each school on four teams for a goal-shooting contest.
The Shipmakers will be making the journey to Ludington next fall. Those details, though, are to be ironed out.
So where does this all go from here? There’s really two key questions when it comes to the relationships starting to be built between Mason and Manitowoc counties when it comes to high school athletics.
The first is just how sustainable can this endeavor be for the programs that broke new ground? For how long will Mason County Central continue to run races in Two Rivers? For how long will the traveling Carferry Cup be contested for between Lincoln and Ludington?
The second is just how much could this partnership and relationship grow between the two areas? Could other sports such as volleyball, girls golf or girls swimming and diving or football be next? Is it even possible to think of doing something in the spring when the SS Badger’s season gets underway?
When answering those two questions, it might be wise to learn some lessons from two non-school organizations that have a 15-year history of working with each other across the lake. Scottville’s Western Michigan Old Engine Club and Manitowoc’s Mid-Lakes Rustic Iron Tractor Club have members and their tractors go to each other’s shows each year. Their club came here for Scottville’s show, and our old engine lovers have the Mid-Lakes Thresheree in mid-September at the Manitowoc County Historical Society.
Experience goes a long way, and those clubs have it.
Whether it was the well-wishers along the channel in Ludington wishing the Spartans good luck or the fans of the Orioles’ soccer program applauding a new piece of hardware for the trophy case, the imaginations of many were in full gear after an exciting time for our two programs here.
If the gauge of the excitement is a measuring stick, the door might have opened to something long-term and something more to develop between Mason and Manitowoc counties.
Maybe it could be volleyball.
Maybe it could be girls golf or girls swimming.
It could perhaps be football.
It all started, though, with cross country and boys soccer.