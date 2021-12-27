Seeing as how the Michigan High School Athletic Association is looking at several groundbreaking or earth-shattering changes, can it please, please look at its post-season tournaments for basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball again?
The MHSAA already this year has thrown out its rule prohibiting live video streaming of regular season games, something it was so adamantly against back when LeBron James was lacing his sneakers up for St. Vincent-St. Mary’s in Ohio.
Given the reaction it received when the pandemic pushed it into an all-in playoff system for football, there’s a movement to try make that change permanent — even as we were experiencing the new playoff-qualifying format for football for the first time this pat fall.
The organization, though, has a lot of work to do when it comes to the quartet of sports listed above, and for simplicity sake, we’ll stick with basketball. Already, the MHSAA ditched its traditional class structure for equally-number divisions. It also created the ability for non-traditional districts where schools didn’t all hop in the bus for one site to duke it out and instead the home team is the top line. Plus, we have a seeding system, although deeply flawed.
The first thing the MHSAA needs to do is that after it has its equal divisions, it needs to work to have an equal number of schools at the district level. Looking at tournament assignments in boys basketball this winter, some districts have as many as seven schools while others have as few as four.
In the last few tournaments in basketball we’ve seen just a district championship game played because there weren’t teams to have a district semifinal. Some schools should not be getting an easy bid into a regional while others have to toil through three rounds to win a berth for a regional.
Balancing the regionals with an equal number of schools, and further balancing the districts with an equal number of schools, will elminate some of these issues. It won’t eliminate all of them because of schools withdrawing from the tournament at the last second.
Indiana, as an example, has its district-level tournament assignments at six or seven schools in Class 4A. If anything, six schools appears to be the rule of thumb there. In Wisconsin, two district-level areas are combined for 12- or 13-school groupings.
Somehow, the MHSAA can put together a football playoff system — even in a pandemic — where all schools make the playoffs and there were near equal games for everyone but it somehow can’t do it in basketball, volleyball, baseball or softball.
In both Indiana and Wisconsin, those groupings are seeded not by some computer formula but by the coaches voting for the seeding. The MHSAA really fouled things up with its power ratings it uses for seeding in basketball and the other sports listed above. The coaches should be able to sit in a room or do a Zoom teleconference in order to figure out who deserves to be highly seeded.
Indiana appears as though it has tournament sites, and for those areas of Michigan where similarly-sized schools are packed together, that can make some sense.
Out here, though, it doesn’t. If the coaches can get together on seeding, then the higher-seeded team should host through the district championship. The higher-seeded teams host in Wisconsin through at least the district level, and then it’s on to a neutral site between the two opposing schools.
After that, depending upon round-trip mileage, a neutral site should be located. Being a member of the MHSAA should mean that if your school is a likely location for a neutral-site game, then you need to open your doors for it — if you fit the criteria for hosting such a game such as size of crowd to house, size of facilities, etc.
Where does the seeding come into play, though? If the MHSAA is so determined to keep its district titles the way they are, it could seed there. If the MHSAA is not concerned about mileage — it should be, these are student-athletes — it could seed at the regional level. A compromise could come with the dozen or so schools that make up half a regional.
As an example, instead of seeding the district Ludington is in — the Orioles with Big Rapids, Cadillac, Manistee and Reed City — the seeding could loop in the district on the other side of the bracket — Remus Chippewa Hills, Clare, Gladwin, West Branch Ogemaw Heights and Standish-Sterling. Some might howl at the potential of a lakeshore to bayside game between Manistee and Standish-Sterling, it’s not guaranteed. Let the seeding bear that out.
If the MHSAA seeded at the regional level, the scenario above looks worse with the likes of Escanaba, Houghton, Kingsford, Negaunee, Boyne City, Cheboygan, Kalkaska, Kingsley and Sault Ste. Marie in the mix. That doesn’t seem ideal.
The MHSAA has hosted a state tournament in basketball since 1925, one of the longest-running tournaments it hosts (boys track is the other). If it is ready to toss out some other traditions, maybe it’s time to let go of a few others it clings to as well.
It can get started by balancing the districts out, drastically changing the seeding and allow for higher-seeded teams to host games in those districts before seeking out neutral site games as the tournaments progress.