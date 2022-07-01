Who is the home run king — Barry Bonds or Hank Aaron?
It’s a question that can be raised if you compare the careers of two of the biggest names in Major League Baseball history. But, the answer to that question is just as contested — or is it? — as the answer to who is the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election and what responsibility the former president has for what unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021.
The questions surrounding Bonds and steroid abuse were laid out expertly by a pair of former San Francisco Chronicle reporters, Mark Fainaru-Wada and Lance Williams, in their book, “Game of Shadows.” The book outlined that despite Bonds saying he didn’t know what “the cream” and “the clear” were, he was so meticulous about he consumed and took. It was a stretch to believe he didn’t know what BALCO was doing.
How does this relate to the 2020 presidential election? It’s simple — watch the House’s Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings. Don’t just watch them through the filters of whatever your favorite news network is — watch or rewatch them on C-SPAN of by the committee itself on YouTube — without the spin of the so-called experts.
It’s certainly fair one of the chief criticisms coming from the Republicans is that the only Republicans on the panel, Rep. Liz Chaney, R-Wyoming, and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, are 100% against former President Donald Trump.
However, listen closely to the comments both in the recorded depositions shown by the committee and from the witnesses’ testimonies themselves. The more the committee asks questions and ties Trump to not only the incident on Jan. 6, but what led to the violence at the capitol, it certainly becomes more and more damning.
Go back and re-watch the hearing that indicated the pressure applied to former Vice President Mike Pence. It would have been excellent to hear from Pence himself, and we could still. Testimony by J. Michael Luttig himself was telling, not only about 2020, but what may be in play come 2024.
The third hearing where the committee discussed the pressure applied to local and state officials. The answers by Arizona House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers were incredible to hear, and to a point, impressive.
Last Thursday’s hearing — where the pressure applied wasn’t just on local and state officials or the vice president — the pressure was applied on the Department of Justice. Resistance from DOJ officials put a halt, to a degree, but it was just days before Jan. 6.
Bear in mind — the testimonies heard essentially were either Republicans or Trump appointees. And late last week, after being spurned by Trump in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, Mo Brooks says he’ll make himself available to the committee. However, that’s only if everything is done in the public eye with questions coming solely from the committee among other stipulations.
Those who are coming forward to testify are getting slapped with the RINO label, a Republican In Name Only. The problem with that, though, is these Republicans are sticking to their conservative values. They just are seeing some significant splits from Trump.
This goes to the very fabric of the current Republican Party. Trump is weaving himself and those who are following him, almost no questions asked, into the party. There’s then the remainder of the party, the so-called establishment. That is, if they haven’t been pulled out as if their particular square in the party quilt was ripped out only to be replaced the a Trump acolyte.
We still have several hearings to go, with a return scheduled on July 12, according to Politico. But how much are the hearings going to change people’s views? Think back to the steroid era of baseball.
Even after many, many years, there’s still so many baseball fans who say Bonds and Roger Clemens belong in the hall of fame — despite what was uncovered and written decades ago.
Bonds said he “unknowingly” took steroids. Clemens outright denied it to Congress in 2008. Trump? We’ve seen very little in a straight-up denial of anything raised by the committee. Instead, it’s deflect, blame others and continue to bring up issues that were squashed by his own appointed officials.
Given the revelations that we continue to see and hear in the House Jan. 6 Select Committee, there still will be those who believe the 2020 election was won by Trump and what transpired that day in the capitol was a peaceful gathering.
Just like people’s thoughts about Bonds and Clemens and their careers seemingly haven’t changed in light of investigations by reporters and former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell’s report, there might not be anything the Jan. 6 committee can do to change the minds of some of the most die-hard Trump supporters.