High school and youth athletics surged to the forefront of the conflict of what kind of restrictions should there be in the fight against of COVID-19.
It’s for some good reasons, too. During the fall sports season overseen by the Michigan High School Athletic Association, there were not any widespread outbreaks during competitions.
Certainly, there were some teams and some individuals that either had a positive case within the roster or a close contact to a case that forced teams to the sidelines. We saw that right here for a handful of those teams.
However, the spread didn’t happen. And, those working to bring high school and youth athletics back look at our neighbors in Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin that are able to have sports with many precautions taken for the spread of COVID-19, including the wearing of masks during competition.
But it didn’t take long for someone to ask, what about my child that is on the robotics team and can’t compete?
That parent is right. As much as we love our athletics, and especially basketball in these parts, our local student excel in a variety of extracurricular areas with robotics being one of them. It’s safe to say that Ludington set a very high standard already with its team, and all four of our high schools in Mason County have worked on their projects.
It was right around the start of the pandemic where the 2020 season was cut very, very short. But what of this year’s crew? We’ll find out, but it’s going to be very, very different.
The Ludington chapters of the Business Professionals of America were jetsetters with some of the recent conferences and conventions they would attend. Now, it’s virtual — so much similar to their classes at times. It’s something, but it’s certainly not the experiences that they hoped for.
Looking at the Ludington High School Drama Club alone — and what follows certainly applies to Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern with their respective thespian groups and productions — there wasn’t a spring production in 2020 because of COVID. There wasn’t one in the fall at LHS. And, there won’t be one in the spring, either.
The graduating seniors in those drama clubs not only lost out on not one production last school year but as many as two or three productions to entertain not only their families and friends but also the community at large that came out to support them. Thankfully, there might be something they can work with at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts. But is it really the same?
I wanted to end with the kids in music last only because there’s still a bit of a pull from what-could-have-been had this writer stuck with his trombone after middle school.
The talent of our schools’ choral and instrumental students can’t be overstated. In a word, phenomenal, and they’ve got some of the best instructors a parent could ask for. The kids in these programs, outside of maybe a solo performance that’s recorded and played — or even mixed thanks to the incredible work produced at West Shore Community College — it’s still not quite the same.
Music touches the soul. Music moves people where you can be just as bright and vibrant or aggressive and quick-paced or melancholy and down. Music has something intrinsic that touches everyone on a very deep level.
Our kids, though, will have a hard time to make us swing and sway to the music with limited engagements for the community. It’s been incredibly difficult for these students to go from learning what they can do and how they can do it with their voices and instruments to delivering moving music.
Maybe they’ll get that chance when the weather clears and they attempt to go back outside for something, anything, to play their music.
When you factor in lost homecoming dances because of COVID, the potential for two consecutive lost proms because of COVID and other social activities that are “normal” for schools, high school and youth sports aren’t the only kids suffering these days.
For the high school and youth athletes, parents and others to fight for their opportunity to play are doing the right thing. They can play safely and other states are doing it without major outbreaks, too.
But let’s not forget that so many of our kids are suffering from the letdowns of not being able to take part in the extracurricular activities outside of sports they love, too.