I thought I was doing it right, but I couldn’t have been more wrong.
I wore my mask — for the most part. I washed my hands, but not as diligently as I should have.
I got lackadaisical.
I got COVID-19, and it certainly was not asymptomatic, either.
It’s not uncommon when the high school winter playoffs start up for additional hours to get poured into the job. There’s drive times that get accounted for. The stress level goes up.
You get run down a bit more than normal as the work is non-stop, and you work harder and more to set yourself up to hit this deadline or that.
So to get a cough or a running nose isn’t something that would be out of the ordinary. A cold or a flu is normal given that most days you rise, shower, go straight to work and do what’s necessary to be done until late at night, hit that deadline, then go home to start the process all over again. If you get a full meal, you’re lucky.
What made things different was the sensation of feeling woozy or light-headed. It was the sensation of being out of body for just a moment before getting my bearings once again. That sensation would come and go — not a lot — but enough to make a difference.
I had these symptoms more than a week ago. The wooziness got me thinking that it might be worth getting a COVID-19 test. I isolated that first night in the basement, the place I’ve been since then.
I took the test, with the cough much worse, the headache nearly unbearable and being cold, so very, very cold. It was right around the time we had that record low in the teens. Perfect time to head to the basement. I took a second test just in case the first was a false-positive. No such luck.
The symptoms I did not have were the major tell-tale signs we’ve read a lot about. The taste never left, so soup was still soup, fast food was still fast food and everything in-between was what it should have been.
My temperature never crossed 100 degrees. I’ve run cold through the daily temperature checks, both at work and if anyone where to pull my check-ins at the Mason County Courthouse, it would reflect a colder-than-normal temperature. The highest I saw a temperature at home? That would 98.6 degrees. Certainly normal.
I’m thankful we’ve had some folks that came forward to discuss the disease and its impact on them when we marked the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 coming to our state. I was beginning to fear it would take one of us contracting the disease in order to tell the tale of what it impacts are and how it impacts us in a personal way.
Those first few days of quarantine were spent between bed rest and putting the newspaper together. The rest was needed. Just getting warm from the major chills I was enduring and the headaches that needed a bunch of ibuprofen was hard to manage.
Last Saturday night was by far the worst in terms of both the emotions surrounding this disease as well as life in general in and even some of the symptoms I was feeling. Last Sunday, things seemed to be better. Starting up a daily prayer that has carried forward for a week helped, too. And the workload is something that can be managed a bit better. Part of it is simply not doing some things for now.
All last week, in isolation and quarantine, I’ve done what I could away from the desk, but some things have been held up. One of those is verifying letters to the editor. They’re starting to stack up, but they’ll run once I return to the office after this full week and they can each be verified by the letter-writer. I was able to eat well, pray and take a bit of a step back from many of the other responsibilities.
To a point, it’s a good thing that our newsroom continues to work remotely for the most part. One of us has barely been in the newsroom since the pandemic struck. Another of us was in the newsroom for a short time almost each day, and while that was going on, we were well past 6 feet apart. And we’re between people for the fourth and final full-time person.
So, it seemed up to that point that I had kept myself far away from others and the chances of getting the disease weren’t very good.
Plus, I had the first of two doses of one of the COVID-19 shots the week before contracting the disease.
It certainly shows you need more than just a single dose to be completely safe from the disease. The second dose is due up several days after the quarantine concludes.
How did I get it? I don’t know. No one even contacted me for contact-tracing in terms of a close contact.
But, really, the responsibility falls on me. I think it is safe to say that I wasn’t as diligent as I was at the start of the pandemic. The use of hand sanitizer fell off. I was very diligent with the mask use on assignment, especially indoors except when I had a full second floor to myself at the office.
That will change when I return to the office in a week.
Having that second shot will be good, and it’ll feel nice once the 14 days after that second shot concludes.
I’ll be immune from the disease for 90 days because I’ve had it, and the vaccine is supposed to give us immunity well beyond that.
But the lesson learned is that not to be lackadaisical with the measures with COVID-19.
It could mean the difference between contracting the disease or spreading it.