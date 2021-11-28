Over the course of the last handful of weeks, some folks reached out about the soon-to-be demolished elementary schools in Ludington.
For the most part, there was a lot of commentary in regard to the neighborhood anchors each give, especially with Foster. With that school in particular, there also was a lot of surprise at the amount of money the district received from a developer to turn it into multi-family housing.
It seemed to come with a bit of a shock. Something we all need to understand is that we all have known the plans to move all of the elementary-aged kids to the new school near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road since before May 2019 — when the bond election took place.
We all knew it was coming when it passed.
Steve Begnoche has said to me in private, and likely to others in public, that even after decades of living here, raising a family here and more, he’s still a bit of an outsider. Same here after 10-plus years. I raise that because my life’s journey took me to four different school districts in a 13-year time period.
In those districts, many very similar to Ludington or larger than Ludington, they all had several elementary schools, but we never walked to school — and nearly no one did because of their locations. There were few walkers to H.T. Burt in Ortonville, none at Andersonville near Davisburg and few at Walhalla Elementary near West Union, South Carolina.
Very few kids walked to Westminster Elementary in Westminster, South Carolina, with younger siblings, or even to Central Elementary in Pinconning. If anything, it seemed the district in Pinconning didn’t want kids crossing M-13 to reach their neighborhoods — a busy five-lane highway just like we have with Ludington Avenue.
Out of all of those buildings nearly every single one had students in kindergarten through fifth grade. While in the fifth grade down south, I never saw my brother who was in the first grade until we boarded the bus to head home in town. Feel free to search on Google Maps those districts, those schools and more just to see those many places this life went through.
When it comes to the sale of Foster, much was made of the sale cost. The district can stick up for itself, but just from this desk, it seemed any contractors trying to negotiate for Lakeview must have been getting a bit steamed.
Remember, the bids for sale for Lakeview Elementary were sought multiple times and with changes after rejecting the bids after the first handful of rounds. At some point, the district needed to accept the bids because there might not have been any bidders. Why bid when none were good enough?
Looking at Foster through the lens of Lakeshore, it makes sense that the district decided that instead of stringing along any developers, they chose the one bid — a solitary bid and not multiple bids that Lakeshore had — and went with it.
For any entity that was seeking an alternative to what is now planned for Foster, those entities or individuals had more than two years — since the bond was passed in May 2019 — to put together a plan to purchase that building. Kudos to the district to maintain Foster for the condition it currently is in to make it somewhat desirable. Not every district takes care of its facilities like in Ludington.
Seeing Foster go, or Lakeview go, or Franklin go or Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center — which we won’t find out for a while just yet — is certainly understandable.
In looking back at those schools I’ve attended, there’s a bit of sadness knowing that some are no longer standing or were renovated to a point where they’re unrecognizable from Google Earth. Only the fifth grade wing of Westminster Middle School is still standing in Westminster, S.C., now replaced by West-Oak Middle that was built on the same site. Pinconning High, through a bond, was able to convert the so-called Annex into a weight room from being where the 10th-graders’ lockers were housed.
Although the image and name written here won’t have a whole lot of meaning in yearbooks and annuals in a 13-year school career that spanned seven different schools in four different school districts, there’s memories good and bad from those days.
That’s exactly what those of us will have with our elementary schools and even the secondary school complex and Oriole Field once this project is all said and done. My memories won’t necessarily be of being a student here, but it will be supporting my children with the programs and projects where they participated, good and bad.
So, enjoy having these neighborhood elementary schools these last handful of weeks and share your memories of your school days. Share them here or share them with the Mason County Historical Society. We’re blessed to have a strong organization such as this to capture history, through buildings at Historic White Pine Village and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum to the documents that are on their way to the history center opening soon in downtown Ludington.
Your memories will give the historical record a little more than a face and a name in an old yearbook or annual.