“Introduce yourself.”
While having brunch with Dave Barber recently, I was explaining some of the issues coming up in the last few weeks.
The hope for the mid-May weekend was to get out into the Oceana and White Lake areas, but there was a need to work for half of the day in Hesperia on Saturday — just in case some materials didn’t come through needed for the Oceana’s Herald-Journal, the sister publication to the Ludington Daily News and White Lake Beacon.
Because of circumstances beyond my own personal control, making those community introductions has become difficult to come by, so consider what follows as a bit of that introduction.
Who is David Bossick?
I’m a Christian.
I was saved and baptized at Rocky Knoll Baptist Church in upstate South Carolina. While heavily influenced by Golden Rule, my faith has run hot and cold throughout my life.
I met my wife, a Catholic, 26 years ago after my dad moved our family from the South to Pinconning. Through personal crises in my relationships with others, foremost with my wife, I continued to feel the pull of the Lord at my heart — as it did the day I started writing this, Mother’s Day.
Three years ago, I made the decision to convert, yearning for the host that my wife and children consumed. I was deeply worried about what my parents would think, but they each gave their blessing. Once I tasted and saw, everything changed. Each and every time I receive communion, it’s not the bread and wine. It’s an experience that words can’t quite convey — written or spoken.
I’m a husband and a father.
My wife Jessica and I have been married 21 years, 22 this October. She chased me while she was in high school, me a first-year student at college. Before we married, she bore our first child, a daughter, Ashley. Quick thoughts of quitting college and taking a factory job to support us were scuttled. Jessica began her sacrifices for me and the career I embarked on back then, something we’ve struggled with at times. About a year and a half after we married, our son Jack was born.
Seeing what both my parents did to support me and my siblings influenced how I believed I needed to support my family. I worked as hard as I could, pouring heart and soul into the work. The four of us sacrificed for each other — even if we didn’t truly appreciate or understand what those sacrifices were at the moment.
I’m a son.
We’re all influenced by our parents, for good and for bad. So much is learned from our parents’ actions and inactions.
My parents split up when I was in the first grade, and I saw how each worked hard. My mom worked hard to give my brother and me what she could for the few times a year we were on visitation. My dad worked hard as a manager of a tool and die plant then as a long-haul trucker to give his family of 10 with at least a good meal each day.
I understood in my pre-teen years they were doing what they could for me, but those times taught self-reliance and independence. In many ways, I was allowed to experience those virtues, and in other ways, I bucked against others who were holding me back.
And while most times I was punished justly, there were others in my life that I believed did not. For all of the pain and anguish I endured, it molded me into the person I am now. I’ve forgiven them knowing that I would be different if not for those tough times in life.
I’m a reporter and an editor.
I read the newspaper each day in the library from about the sixth grade forward, reading the news, opinion and sports sections. I did it in part because of teenage awkwardness, in part because of the things I thought were being said about me through rumors based on the looks I would receive from others around me.
So the pursuit of facts from documentation and talking to sources became something that made sense.
Presenting both sides of an argument accurately became the mantra in light of the betrayals of trust placed in people that were thought of as friends.
Ensuring that someone could not levy a charge of bias or a conflict of interest became the calling because integrity in this line of work is so critical.
Privately hoping and praying for the best for everyone in the communities I covered while doing the same when tragedy strikes was the rule as I internalized events around me, all while trying to keep a calm and cool demeanor externally.
Being open to conversations from a diverse number of viewpoints as well as open to witnessing events unfold before me without any preconceived notions was another personal rule.
Finally, while I may strongly disagree with someone or something, it absolutely should not prevent me from accurately reflecting their thoughts and beliefs.
I’ve struggled with the titles I’ve had only because I would hope people would attempt to get to know the person I am. I don’t view myself as being any better than anyone else, and I’m quick to pitch in when a goal needs accomplishing.
All of those things were part and parcel to how I’ve worked in this field for 23 years — from my second week in this line of work trying to help at a fatal accident before first responders could arrive to heading out to Hesperia on a recent May Saturday to guarantee the needed work for our readers of the Herald-Journal.
It’ll continue as this is my calling in life, no matter where life takes me.
If I happen to be out and about — something I aim to do more of as our fluctuating editorial staff and the group of correspondents evolves — in the coming weeks and months, pull me aside and introduce yourself.
I want to learn about you, your family, your home — both where you live but the place you call your hometown. None of us know all of the answers that are posed in life, but we can all learn and grow together. And we can do that by telling your stories in these pages each and every edition that we print.