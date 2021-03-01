It’s been roughly one year since COVID-19 reached the shores of the United States, and we’re closing in on a year since it came within the boundaries of our state.
In that time, much happened. And it didn’t take long for an age-old political and philosophical question to come into play: just how far should the government reach into our lives and just how much should we all be responsible for ourselves?
No doubt, there was definite buy-in when it came to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the crisis that came with it. Nearly everyone adhered to the warnings and followed the various orders. It was done almost universally.
It’s when this dragged on not for weeks but for months — almost seemingly without end — that many people bucked at the various conditions.
People were asked to trust the science, and in many ways, they’ve asked for measurable ways or benchmarks on reopening. What do we need to do, and how do we need to do it, to have this open or to do this activity again?
In some instances, answers were given. In others, all we had was to trust the official without explanation.
It’s reasonable to say that what we knew of COVID-19 a year ago is far different than what we know now. In some instances, the messages we were receiving were not only politicized by opponents, but they were bungled by the people delivering them in the first place.
It’s easy and reasonable to understand that science evolves, but so does essentially everything else. We grow and learn and learn and grow. That’s what experience is.
And so we were given some pretty easy, pretty basic guidance when it came to this disease, right? Stay six feet apart, and when you’re closer than that, wear a mask — especially if you’re going to be close for longer than 15 minutes. And wash your hands, a lot.
But beyond that, in some places, those benchmarks for reopening this or that were not developed. Ask the restaurant industry about that. Ask those who were seeking the return of youth athletics. Same for entertainment venues like theaters, roller skating rinks or bowling alleys. Same for the barbers and hair salons.
This is where the political philosophies clash. Should the regular John or Jane Doe be trusted to make decisions for themselves, given some guidelines to live by? Or, should some entity — a government at one level or another or business or other place — force the public to make changes it deems it needs to do.
This debate has gone on for generations if you consider so many programs and things that have happened over the course of our country’s history. With COVID, we’ve seen instances of overreach. We can look at our own state. Clearly, the state supreme court decided that the governor did overreach with her executive orders, and they were overturned. Now, her administration has used a department to create and enforce emergency orders.
We’ll see if and when the courts will take up these emergency orders by the administration to determine overreach or not.
What doesn’t seem to be happening is a compromise between the two philosophies. And it appears compromise is a bit of a 10-letter dirty word that extremists within either party would say are concessions or even defeat. They don’t want to compromise. They want to impose their will upon others or let us to our devices without much oversight from someone else.
While the elected leaders are bickering about this — and everything else where philosophies clash — where does that leave those of us? From what’s being seen or heard, we’re arguing with each other a lot more than perhaps we should be and we’re not being as neighborly as we should be.