Those big hands were blackened, each crease and crinkle with the stuff of grease and oil.
Near the bathroom sink was the plastic tub of Goop. That stuff got the grease out, and Dad was in there scrubbing his hands before we all gathered for that night’s dinner.
Parents have a unique role in the life of any person, and those influences carry on for a lifetime. Those influences are shared down to the next generation and the next.
Sometimes, those influences are very positive. Some dads are able to be there for their kids, enjoying the little moments like first words or first steps or attempting to pronounce some longer words and coming up with something laughably better.
Those influences can be in-between, such as a work ethic. Many come to an understanding that in parents, sometimes dad and sometimes mom, the parents are out busting their tails trying to provide all they can for their little ones. They want to be able to not only provide shelter, food and clothing but also maybe a new toy, a ball or a glove or a dress for a princess or a raygun for the spaceman.
The influences can be negative, but something positive can come from it. The child could be enduring some of the worst ordeals because the parent or parents aren’t there. They could be swearing that one day, they’re not going to repeat the errors of their parents’ ways. They want to break the cycle and be better than what they’ve dealt with.
Many of the old traditional models of moms and dads have changed over the past couple generations. The traditional sitcom had the dad doting off to work to provide for his family while mom stayed home to manage the home and the children doesn’t exist much in real life. It doesn’t seem to exist on TV, either.
Growing up for me, it was those hands. Those big bear paws that always were tinkering with this project or that project. Really, it was about 10 different projects all at the same time.
That was his spare time. At first, it was coming home with those work clothes, his name on a patch on one side, Valenite on the other. Then there was the move to The South, and the work clothes became a briefcase, running the tool and dye shop.
It eventually became driving those big ol’ orange semi trucks, hauling across the country for days, even weeks, at a time. We didn’t see him much then, but he was working hard to be able to give shelter, food and clothes.
He transferred in that company, taking an opportunity to drive twice a day from the Thumb to metro Detroit and back, hauling auto parts. Back to running a shop so he could earn more, and be home more after long days on the road.
It all stopped more than two decades ago, though. A history of health problems finally caught up to him. It was a mix of a hard work ethic and being around some of those machining plants — plus who knows what else that he endured but didn’t show signs of affecting him — that forced him home for good.
He quietly endured a lot.
He’s still around, still working on this project or that project around his home. He really does have about 10 or more projects going at the same time.
And he very much is getting into the grease and the oil.
No doubt, there’s got to be some Goop by the sink to get it all out.