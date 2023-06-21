The memory bank seems to be full.
These last few weeks were a whirlwind, and it was pretty easy to get caught up like Dorothy and Toto and get spit out in the Land of Oz.
Stretching back a couple weeks ago, the festivities around Ludington were tremendous around the Love Ludington celebration of the city’s 150th. It was fascinating to see the Clydesdales, up close and personal. While they are simply amazing, it’s not hard to actually get caught up in people’s reactions to them.
That’s what makes you smile — the people watching. People craning their bodies and necks to get a glimpse. In days gone by it was a camera here or there. These days? Oh, those mighty phones. Looking over any sorts of crowds these days and it’s hard not to miss someone with their phone out, either taking photos of what’s going on around them or getting that can’t miss selfie.
The Friday night party in downtown Ludington brought back memories of the old Friday Night Live events that were hosted.
The next day, while runners were racing to see who was the next Lakestride winner and folks learned about our city’s rich history thanks to the Mason County Historical Society’s tour, it was a journey to Hart’s National Asparagus Festival.
It left a beautiful impression. It was well-organized, well-run and it had something going from pretty much dawn to dusk. From the farm tour to the tasting competition — better than yummy — to the arts and crafts show, the grand parade and the live music and fireworks, it was a full day of fun.
And even with the rain, the Fly-In Breakfast down at the Oceana County Airport that Sunday was wonderful, too.
Even with having this past weekend “off,” it was important to check out the Spring Fest art fair down in Pentwater on Sunday — before yard work needed to be done. The day before? Housework and checking out the Macker for one final time.
Thinking it is or will be — we still don’t truly know — the final Macker was a bit sad. Seeing blocks upon blocks of Lakeshore Drive and Stearns Outer Drive with courts filled with teams and onlookers are good memories. Maybe it will take missing it to bring it back.
One of the sad refrains to come out of it is that it just ran its course, it’s just time to move on. A whole lot could be written about the hard work, but good work, to prop up a tradition for years and decades. Perhaps that’s a tale for another day.
If anything, one of the more uplifting parts of the past few weeks was the visit we received here in Ludington of two groups with Community Mental Health. These folks received a tour of the Daily News, and it was a tour unlike others. Each year, we typically give tours to Ludington Elementary’s second graders in the spring. They’re probably the most observant of those who receive the tours, asking questions about some the silly things we have around the office. We also give tours to the graphics arts students through West Shore ESD’s CTE as they see how what they learn is applied in the so-called real world.
The CMH group? They were the most excited bunch and most inquisitive group we’ve had in our building. It truly was a joy to talk about what we do here, and they were warm and accepting, too. For an hour each last Wednesday and Thursday — they had a lot of questions and we were glad to answer them — we showed them around our offices and plant.
Even with all of the events going around the area, it was something here in the office that really struck the most.
Have thoughts to share?
In talking with former Managing Editor Steve Begnoche, he suggested that we go on the recruiting trail for more local columnists.
Starting with today, we’re going to be sharing longtime Oceana’s Herald-Journal columnist Mary Beth Crain’s writings here. She is a long-time author and beloved writer in Oceana County, and her voice and views will be warmly accepted here in short time as they have been with our sister weekly newspaper.
In light of the passing of Tom Sheppardson and the retirement from writing of Dave Hall, it’s time to once again open the possibility of someone to share their thoughts and views on life around us.
If you would like to write a weekly or a twice-monthly column for us, please send three writing samples of about 500 to 750 words each to me at editor@ludingtondailynews.com.
We have strived to have columnists who discuss issues of our time in a way that is persuasive and conversational, not confrontational.
It does take more words to actually explain viewpoints rather than inflame another side and write in a way that limits or cuts off debate. Opinion pages, and the opinions expressed, should be attempts to either change people’s minds and outlooks, whether it’s incrementally or substantially. At the very least, those who would be opposite would gather a greater understanding of how and why someone believes as they do.
Bear that in mind if you would like to write for us.