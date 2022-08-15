The cars, trucks and vans were lining up in spots well ahead of 11 a.m. last Tuesday outside the Lakeshore Food Club.
The non-profit grocery store at 920 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington has seen massive growth in the span of less than a year, brought on by the inflation every person is dealing with in their own way.
The club’s director, O’Nealya Gronstal, can list several things that keep her up at night these days — the members of the club, the volunteers that assist, the dramatic increases of prices and so much more. But she’s also concerned about the perceptions of the Lakeshore Food Club, too.
“People have a mindset of who is coming to the food club. I would bet you any amount of money is that the mindset is wrong,” Gronstal said from her office that can both see shoppers go into the membership-based grocery and those inside the store. “(The mindset is) it’s unemployed folks. It’s people — I hate this phrase — if people wanted to work, they could work.
“(But) these are working families. These are moms and dads who are juggling, you stay home during the day and I’ll work nights and vice-versa because we have a child care shortage.”
That sounds all too familiar of a wife working days while dad worked split shifts, juggling kids with school and activities — sometimes having those kids along for the ride at things that needed covered. Even now, the two incomes are needed to keep the household afloat.
Around our area, right now, Gronstal said people need the life ring of her club because they’re sinking.
“People just can’t make it. At the end of the month, they’re looking at we can’t make it. Rent is due. We still need to feed the kids. School is right around the corner, and we need to buy school supplies and we have to buy school clothes,” Gronstal said. “Typically, moms are making tough decisions to stay home because they don’t have child care.”
In less than a year, Gronstal’s world turned on its head. As COVID-19 stimulus checks were stopped being issued and unemployment benefits were being scaled back to what they were before the pandemic, that’s when inflation began to take hold.
Gronstal can pinpoint the exact date, too.
“(On) Oct. 18, (2021) I had a standing order for head lettuce and (an employee of the former Shop n Save) just ordered cases of head lettuce for us. He called me that day and canceled our order for us that week,” she said. “I said, OK, there must be a reason you canceled the order. He said head lettuce was $3.49 a head right now.
“The prices have bounced back, so we’re not paying that today, but that day, everything changed.”
While costs have soared for goods, Gronstal and her team worked to secure lower cost wholesalers to pick up the supply. The Lakeshore Food Club is working with a poultry farm in the Grand Rapids area, and it can get dairy — except milk — at a low rate, too. The non-profit works with retailers, too, in the area such as Meijer, but she’s constantly trying to find ways to still have products available at a cost that doesn’t burst the club’s budget.
Milk, though, is one area that is a major need for the club.
“I need a wholesale milk provider. Milk is killing me right now,” she said. “We’re paying full retail for a gallon of milk. I’d love to work directly with a milk producer.”
While more funds are needed for the products the Lakeshore Food Club provides, the demand on volunteers has gone up as well because of the number of memberships that are in place at the club.
Since the club’s Empty Bowls fundraiser in June, Gronstal said the number of unduplicated families went from 722 to 745 in less than a month and an increase of individuals from 1,975 to 2,064. On average, members shop the club 2.6 times per month. To qualify, members need to be at or below 200% of the poverty level and either live, work or go to school in Mason County.
To put it another way, in March and April, the club was averaging 35 to 40 members a day. That average is doubled to 76 per day, and as of last Tuesday, there were more than 100 members a day there three times.
“We’re just not big enough. Labor costs are hurting all of us. While our membership has gone up substantially, so have our costs gone up substantially,” Gronstal said. “We’re in this weird place where we’re serving more people than we’ve ever served, and it costs more money to serve a per-family unit than it’s ever costs. So, how long is that going to last?”
The club can’t quite predict what’s ahead based on models from before the pandemic, either. Gronstal said she believes that once school begins, the club could receive even more referrals.
And it comes with the contemplation of whether or not to join. It’s not just the mindset of those people who may look at members in a negative light. It’s also the mindset of those people who truly need a bit of help as they are going through a rough time in life.
“We aren’t signing you up for life,” she said. “We are here if you need us, and we don’t know when that day is going to come.”
Gronstal continues to explore potential partnerships as well as ways to serve people who may not have the ability to get the non-profit grocery or adjusting hours for those working families stretched to the limit while also being pulled in dozens of directions because work, child care, medical needs and so much more.
And she continues to push her grocery as a “dignified” place to shop for groceries, too.
“There is no shame in coming here. This is not a handout. This is a place where people are proud to shop here.”
They are and do in droves now. And it doesn’t appear to be slowing, let alone stopping, any time soon.