It makes sense that people may want business leaders to also serve as public servants.
Successful business people find all sorts of inefficiencies that can be ironed out, working to save as much money and turn a profit. Having that kind of a mind also serving in the public sector on a board, council or commission is valuable.
To a point.
It also makes sense for those folks with legal backgrounds to either be hired by or work in the public sector. Especially if they’ve worked in the private sector, their expertise in navigating all of the legal mumbo jumbo of contracts, deals and more is valuable. And we can’t be safe without our law enforcement, too.
But, again, to a point.
What is that point? When working with government-related boards, bodies, councils and commissions there is a big difference. Where publicly-traded companies are answerable to their respective boards of directors through the amassing of shares by their stakeholders, public bodies have everyone as their stakeholders, John and Jill Q. Public or the mighty taxpayers.
However, you wouldn’t know it if you look to certain public bodies, officials, boards, councils or commissions.
Let’s take the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission as an example. The commission is now being sued for documents it is keeping from the public’s eye that were discussed in closed session.
The commission’s attorneys stated that they were able to go into closed session to view the documents, so they followed their attorney’s advice, and did it. The attorneys say those closed sessions and the documents were to give advice should the commission be sued.
There were threats of a lawsuit, but up until the Detroit News, Detroit Free Press and Michigan Press Association — which the Daily News is a proud member — sued for the documents, there was not active litigation against the commission.
If the Open Meetings Act applied to the commission’s work — more on that in a minute — there wasn’t any pending litigation against the commission at the time, so that’s a major strike against it.
Strike two is that when the voters approved the proposal to create the district, it put in the state constitution that all of its business needed to be open to the public without any provisions for a closed session. The constitution should come before the Open Meetings Act in this suit.
And strike three against the commission is a trend we’re seeing in a variety of places from local government to larger boards across the state. In denying the documents to the newspapers and the MPA, parts of the documents could be released with some redactions. What they sought were documents titled, “Voting Rights Act” and “History of discrimination in Michigan and its impact on voting.”
At face value, they don’t seem as though both entire documents should fall under attorney-client privilege. There certainly could be analyses in both that can give the public a better understanding of what the commission was considering while drawing district map lines. We don’t know, and it’d be good to find out.
The trend, though, is to toss large-blanket denials to information rather than redacting only the minimal details that are permissible under the Freedom of Information Act.
There is a recognition that attorneys for public bodies will almost always and without fail advise their clients to give the least amount of information, looking to tuck away. And for the most part, public bodies receive little to no requests for information.
And they get almost as few citizens on hand to observe meetings.
It’s up to public officials — elected and unelected — to remember that while they may be looking to run the government like a business, weeding out as many inefficiencies as they can, looking to save a buck or several for all taxpayers, they also need to do it in the most open manner possible to questions from the public.
And they should do it by defining the output of information with the slimmest of exceptions possible.