Our society is open and free.
There have been many instances of when we have burst forth from what the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to do.
And there have been other instances where we have taken steady, measured steps in the sake of safety for all.
Saturday showed we are very much on our way back past this terrible disease. The Rhythm & Dunes concert was packed with people, from those listening from their boats in Harbor Front Marina and Pere Marquette Lake to those dancing and grooving to the music of the Ludington High School Jazz Band and then The Landsharks.
It was a wonderful, joyous sight.
While having a huge crowd out enjoying things, there does need to be some thought given to this disease. Another variant is sweeping across the country, and our local health department says its within its 10-county area.
It moves quick, they say.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the emergency-approved vaccines are effective against the disease in general, and they may be slightly less so against these variants. The vaccines are still in the 80 percent to 90 percent range of being effective.
It’s hard to determine what exactly it will take to push the needle, figuratively, on increasing the number of people of being vaccinated.
Was it going to take knowing someone with the disease to get a vaccine? It hasn’t yet, if that’s the case.
Was it going to take the ability to have a little more freedom, getting back to life without a mask, a life without the social distancing? It seems many have assimilated to life without it, and it’s without getting vaccinated first, putting them at risk.
Was it going to take the lottery set up by our state and many others so people can get a cash prize or a scholarship? For our state, it seemingly hasn’t made much of a dent.
Was it going to take listening to those people in the media they agree with or having friend and associates share stories of their vaccinations? It’s hard to say if it will make an impact.
It is good that we continue on our way out of the dark days of the pandemic. We still are not quite there when it comes to this pandemic.
And it was wonderful, for one more night, to gather, to be free, to have one more great sense of community.