Admittedly, I’m a sucker for the two-lane road trip.
Over an extended July 4 holiday or simply a vacation, my wife and I headed out to Virginia to visit our daughter for the first time since she moved there on the night of Christmas Eve — an altogether different story.
It was great to visit with her, learn about how she was doing in her new surroundings, but it also afforded us a chance to see parts of the country we haven’t seen. Part of the trip was over miles and miles of interstates. But there were many stretches that were across the town to town stops along those great two-lane roads. Our journey to the Federicksburg, Virginia, area took us on a two-lane adventure from Cumberland, Maryland, to just outside of Winchester, Virginia.
After crossing the Potomac River from Maryland into Paw Paw, West Virginia, we stopped at a gas station that quickly became pretty busy — including a large passenger van of fellow Michiganders also on a trip.
In West Virginia, the roads don’t have any shoulders to pull over. And in some areas, the trees that lined the roads were nearly within arm’s length. Even with the summer’s greens, it made for stunning visuals.
Virginia’s two-lane roads were very similar. We did audio driving tours of each of the four Civil War battlefields in the Fredericksburg & Spotsylvania National Military Park. While making our way from Spotsylvania Courthouse to Wilderness along Brock Road, we pulled off to the right as best as we could to allow a fire engine past as it was responding to a two-vehicle crash we later saw the results.
A quick side note: If you don’t have the National Park Service’s phone app, get it. If you’ve got a signal, it’s a very handy resource. We did find our phone service spotty in some of the battlefields, especially Spotsylvania Courthouse, so the app might not be the handiest in more remote places. There is an option, though, for downloading information which we haven’t tried, yet. Finally, you can check off the parks and more the NPS manages, from national parks to our very own North Country National Scenic Trail. Can’t recommend this app enough. Our return journey to Michigan took us through Winchester, Virginia, a second time. From there, we drove what is known today as U.S. 50, but it has a historic name in Northwestern Turnpike. It’s more well-known cousin is the National Road, commissioned in the Jefferson administration to help in settling Ohio. The Northwestern Turnpike is south of the National Road, or U.S. 40. Similar to the National Road, the Northwestern Turnpike assisted in getting people into the frontier of then Virginia, now West Virginia, and into Ohio. This road, U.S. 50, in Virginia and West Virginia winds up and down through the Appalachians. Experiences in riding along some of the highways in the mountain ranges in North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee wind right alongside rivers and rails, but this road brought with it climbs and descents at grades ranging from 6 to 9%. Turns were throughout the course of the journey, including a few hairpins for good measure.
The driving experience was one thing, but the views from the mountain and ridge tops as well as in the various river valleys that were a bit wider than expected — including Petterson Creek and Cheat River — were amazing. Along some of the ridgelines, there were some wind turbines.
Our first day’s journey back took us to more four-lane divided roads into Athens, Ohio, a quaint city along the Hocking River not far from the state line with West Virginia and the Ohio River. From there, not many two-lane roads were ahead for us.
But it did spark a little something. We enjoyed taking our time along these two-lane, slower diversions. We enjoyed stopping at roadside places such as the Old Stone House in Burlington, West Virginia, that is being restored by its local historical society or seeing the charred remains of the administration building for the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Romney, burned in a February fire.
This is the second trip we’ve taken where we took our time on some of the segments of our journey, soaking in our surroundings and seeing life play out elsewhere.
You don’t get a chance to see that at 75-80 mph along the freeways and toll roads. That’s what makes those two-lane, stop-and-go adventures that much better.