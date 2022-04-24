The front door was open at Sunset Bay Antiques Saturday in downtown Ludington.
Things were still being tidied up for the upcoming spring, summer and fall months, but with the temperatures in the 70s — as high as 76 recorded at the Mason County Airport — the door was open and patrons were making their way in.
It wasn’t the only place. As the clouds race past, the flag flaps in the wind and the rain’s pitter-patter is off and on this Sunday afternoon, Saturday proved to be one of those glorious glimpses of what’s to come — bright, sunny skies with warm temperatures.
The day’s weather brought people out onto their decks, riding along in the streets from everything from bicycles to motorcycles and from golf carts to convertibles. They were all out, cruising the town.
And more and more people were out in downtown Ludington to see what changes big and small are in store for everyone.
There is a sense, at least sitting at this desk, that we should be ready for a summer unlike one we’ve seen in a very long time. That is in terms of people enjoying what makes our communities great.
People are yearning to get out and live life as we’ve almost always knew it. Events that were canceled for one or even two years are coming back since before a deadly and serious disease besieged all of our lives. In the ensuing months since March 2020, people were enjoying their lives at various degrees — but not completely back to how things were before the pandemic.
For example, the Ludington Area Jaycees hosted its parade and fireworks last year for Independence Day, and those crowds were numerous and large to take in everything.
But, some of the art fairs and the August fishing tournament still had guidelines and restrictions in place to continue to mitigate the spread of the disease. They just didn’t quite feel as though they were back, 100 percent to life from before the pandemic.
For some events, this year will mark the return of them since before March 2020, such as the Fountain Horse Pull and the Ludington Gus Macker. It’s with those events that there’s this sense of an outburst of more people coming to enjoy them after not having them for the past two years.
People are ready to live their lives without any of the restrictions we all endured for two years. It’s based on that sense that it genuinely feels as though our area could see one of its busiest to date.
There could be some things that hold back that sense. The price of gas doesn’t help for travelers coming our way from vast distances. The cost of everything because of inflation and other inherent costs could also hold people back, too. Everyone’s dollar isn’t stretching as far as it once did or could or should.
For one day — one awesomely bright, sunny day with temperatures that should warm a spot in anyone’s soul — it seemed as though people were bursting to get out of the winter doldrums.
The sense here is that there’s more than those typical winter doldrums that will move people to do more this summer. Given the past two years, there’s a sense that maybe we’re in store for a very hectic next several months.