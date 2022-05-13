Just thinking about the Fountain Horse Pull, there’s a few themes to that come to mind. There’s one, though, that’s particularly fun to think about. It’s a theme of what I have is better than yours.
Before hot-rodders were trying outdo each other with their cars, it was teams of horses working to outdo another team from a neighbor to show who’s the best on a certain day.
That’s one of the roots of the Fountain Horse Pull — who’s got a pair of horses that can pull weight better than the other teams on what organizers always hope is a glorious Memorial Day weekend.
This year’s organizers were gracious in getting this column together in sharing some of the clips saved over the years from the event. There were photos and captions, even stories. Many of the newspaper clippings are from the Daily News from over the years.
The event brings in pullers from across the state and beyond. In one clipping, from 1994 and the 34th Horse Pull, there were 12 teams that participated with Bear Lake’s Larry Reed winning. Reed was often a top contender in the horse pull.
Thousands would descend upon Fountain for the pull and the events beyond — horseshoe tournaments, slowpitch softball tournaments, baked good sale, games and an open house with the Fountain Area Fire Department.
Looking over the clips from the Leonard family, it’s a reflection of the folks who participate and watch the action along the railroad tracks in Fountain.
We also looked through our archives of negatives here at the Daily News. The earliest images we located are from the 1991 horse pull, photographed by Todd Reed when he was on our staff.
We’ve also dug out a few more recent photos from after the turn of the century — which is a bit odd to write, but is factually accurate given we’re now 20-plus years after the conclusion of the 20th century.
The horse pull is back this year after a two year break, and come Sunday, May 29, it’ll be a time to see not only the Fountain area come together again, but another chance to see and say, who’s got the best team of horses in Fountain in 2022.