The Michigan High School Athletic Association recently announced two major moves that will impact prep basketball, and of course, it’s an opportunity to once again advocate for something that very well could work in these parts — a holiday basketball tournament.
One of the changes cuts back the number of days needed for preseason practices from 21 to 14. The other is adding two more games to the regular season so schools can schedule as many as 22 games instead of the 20 we’ve been accustomed to for more than a generation.
By adding two more games that can be scheduled, they can either be played on or around the Thanksgiving week. For some schools where deer season isn’t a big deal, you might see games around then. For most of our schools in this area — and really much of the state — we could see a lot more games during the Christmas break.
Which brings this tale to us, here and now. And, it very much could pave the way for a three-day, eight-team tournament to be played on or around New Year’s Day so those visitors can also enjoy the New Year’s Ball Drop here in Ludington.
Just how long have these thoughts about a tournament of this size scope? Let’s take a look back on Dec. 17, 2013:
“Personally, I’ve long advocated for holiday tournaments for any and all sports. The fascination began with research done on a boys basketball tournament hosted by Caro in The Thumb that had eight teams from around the region in the 1950s through the 1970s with the Class D schools such as Kingston facing off against their bigger brethren such as Class B Caro. The three-day tournament organized by Don Stamats had public and parochial, small and large schools alike.”
Let’s take this whole eight-school, three-day tournament idea and fill in some details. First, it will need not only one host school but two so both the boys and girls are served here. We have two schools now already in as each of their teams are in the tournament. That leaves the remaining six.
The six remaining schools will need to be traditionally or longstanding powerhouses or tough teams, and they should be from around the state. Seek out schools like McBain, Cadillac, Benton Harbor, Frankenmuth and Reese. It could take in Sandusky’s girls and it could take in Beaverton’s boys — and both of them are or were coached by hall of fame coaches.
Pull in teams from the Upper Peninsula, schools from the southwest and see if some of those Detroit-area programs want to come to the lakeshore. And, as a bit wild as this is going to sound, invite in schools in Indiana or Wisconsin, too. Indiana schools will need to drive up the lakeshore, and our Wisconsin neighbors will have to come around the lake rather than across it.
Will they do it? They could. Schools there don’t have a mileage rule, and they’ve traveled to Florida, Texas and California to play games. If they can go there, why not here? Roll out the welcome mat for Manitowoc Lincoln, Roncalli, Lutheran or Two Rivers.
Let’s dial up the craziness a bit more, too. We have very good officials here, but we should not only have our best officials here but also some of the best officials from around the state. Not single officials, but entire crews. As an example, let’s say Ludington is playing Benton Harbor in a game. The officiating crew, though, perhaps could be from the Upper Peninsula or Saginaw Bay area so that way not only are both teams making adjustments against each other, they’re also having to adjust to the officiating, too.
A word here about officiating: This is not meant to say that our officials or other officials are better or worse. What this means is that the game is called slightly different with slightly different emphases where you play in the state. Exposing both teams and the officials to each other is a good learning lesson for all involved.
Initially, when the news hit about the shortened pre-season and the addition of two games to the regular season, the reaction was there’s more need for skill development rather than more games.
If we’re going to have two more regular season games, though, why continue to show that we here along the lakeshore love our basketball. Folks love the Macker. Folks really follow basketball at the high school level.
So why not tie a big three-day — four games per day — with eight teams all with the New Year’s Ball Drop? It could be another gateway to having Ludington and Mason County be a destination 12 months out of the year.
Schools are working on scheduling for next season now, so it’ll be exciting to see if this comes to fruition next Christmas.
It’d be one fun present and not a lump of coal.