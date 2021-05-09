There are times in all of our lives where we don’t get that invitation we were hoping for.
There are times when we work hard, give it all we’ve got, but those who call the shots still won’t give us the opportunity we think we’ve deserved.
And there are times when we invest so much of our selves into something, and yet we feel we still are unappreciated, taken for granted or even worse, dismissed out of hand.
It’s in those instances, it’s time to make the best of those situations we’re in, do what we can, enjoy it and if folks come along with us, it just makes for a little better gathering.
Maybe you can even call this making lemonade out of the lemons.
We probably can think of situations that apply to each of us from above. It could be a child we have where you see them try hard, do what they can and yet they just don’t seem to be clicking with the group they’re with.
It’s OK to pursue other opportunities and take chances, doing something the same thing but with another group. Maybe they’ll be a bit more accepting of the child, and maybe those who get to watch from the sidelines will be warmer, too.
Perhaps the child and you will see some improvements with the first group that you never walked away from in the first place. If not, there’s the second group. Who says you have to stay just within a certain circle of folks?
Sometimes the invitation to the big group gathering just doesn’t come. On one hand, you’ve been as upstanding you could be, choosing what’s right — for the most part — rather than what feels right.
But, the invitation still doesn’t come. What to do? Do something for yourself. Invite others, and if they come, great. If not, that’s OK. Why let that get you down? Invest in the camaraderie of the people who are there, who care and enjoy the moments you have with those around you rather than pining for those who aren’t there.
A few years ago, an event organizer voiced their dismay that it didn’t seem that certain segments of the community didn’t fully embrace the event. They didn’t understand why they needed to endure the struggles with those segments.
A refrain spoken in response has been, “People are people, and sometimes you just can’t change them.” There needs to be an addition. You might not be able to change their hearts, but they also don’t know what they’re truly missing.
The event is one that brings so many diverse people to our community, each with their own unique personalities, loves and dislikes. Some of the people who enjoy the event are there for the whole thing, enjoying each moment of fun.
Others are able to stop by for a time, just soaking in the scene and enjoying watching others enjoy themselves. Count me in the second group, likely depending upon some crazy work schedule.
Those organizers struck out on their own to create something that was fun for them, and they want to share it with others. Many appreciate it and enjoy it. Others simply may not “get it.” Maybe one day they will. If not, they don’t know what they’re missing. For those who go, they enjoy it. Love their embrace.
While others around us may not appreciate who we are and what we do, they assume we’ll be there without thinking about the efforts it takes to be there or completely don’t give us much thought, life does go on for everyone.
There’s no sense, then, to feel slighted, sad, frustrated, mad or what have you. Strike out on your own, then, and enjoy what life has given and do it with the ones who want to be with you. Those who aren’t there don’t know what they’re missing.
Sure, it’s way to make some lemons into lemonade.
But isn’t lemonade refreshing? I’ll take a glass.