Sometimes, you just have to let things spill out and see what sticks.
It’s roughly four hours from deadline to get this edition squared away, and there’s a struggle to find the right topic let alone the right words to fill this space.
The answer? Maybe a hodgepodge of material.
At first, there were thoughts about the so called empty-nest that my wife and I will maybe enjoy soon. Our youngest graduated high school recently, but the oldest still lives in the home.
It’s not exactly an empty nest when there’s items being left here, there and just about every where that certainly weren’t forgotten more than momentarily by wife and me.
The youngest isn’t moving out right, right away, but eventually will. The oldest… well, let’s just say it’s best not to continue that line of thinking.
Now that the kids are out of high school, maybe there will be time to take a trip, just my wife and me. We’ll see. It depends on a lot, such as whatever may come up at this desk over the coming weeks and months.
It’d be nice to take a road trip. Maybe to places never personally explored before. Our country has so much natural beauty. Living a mile away from Lake Michigan has its advantages, but there’s so much to see in our land.
There’s the rolling river valleys of the upper Mississippi River or maybe one final look at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains that could be up for potential trips. There have been numerous times to pass through various places, cities like Chicago or Atlanta or Chattanooga. But why not stop? Or maybe go to a few places off of the beaten paths?
There were also some thoughts of putting away the many items up for the youngest’s graduation. The photos — hundreds of them — the scrapbooks, the display boards and those items that comprised life so far from the T-ball trophy and baby Nike shoes to uniforms through the years and sports equipment.
One scrapbook remains out, awaiting the final frames shot of the final game of life in high school. The scrapbook still will need some prints that were shot with film. And there’s a newer roll in the camera that still needs to be finished, first.
There were some thoughts about the suddenly blazing sun. It wasn’t that long ago that we were all chilled in afternoons and nights, bundling up with a north wind off of Lake Michigan. Today? It’s hot. It’s in the 80s, and we’re going crazy getting fans going and seeking the air conditioning.
Sounds like a beach day, really. Lots and lots of beach days to come.
Looking at the forecast, though, there could be some storms. Hopefully that will help the now crunchy grass in parts of the lawn. And the sprinkler needed to pulled out so that the raspberry bushes continue to grow and grow well.
It is bone dry out there. It’s been pretty dry for a while. Have you seen the high-water lines left from a year ago? Take a closer look at the rip-rap, the stones, the docks and more around our area. You can tell where we had those record-high water levels.
For a Sunday evening, there are all sorts of meandering thoughts. It must be just a perfect time to sit back, relax and just enjoy all the moments life gives us.