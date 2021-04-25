As temperatures rise for spring, it also tends to be a time to look forward to summer.
We can look forward to the local events we have here, and we can start planning what we’re going to do when it’s our turn to take a vacation.
We know there’s going to be some events this summer. There very well could be all of our events for this summer.
We know there will be a Lakestride, for example. But like many events, it’s going to be a bit of a mix of pre-pandemic and what many adaptations are needed because of the pandemic. In other words, part of it will be in-person and part of it will be virtual.
Thankfully, the Lakestride will still be able to host its 40th anniversary this year.
We’ll have the Ludington Offshore Classic, but with many of the precautions that the tournament implemented last summer.
We did lose some events, and perhaps the biggest is the Gus Macker 3-on-3 tournament. We also lost the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame’s in-person induction.
Instead of four straight weeks of Friday Night Live, Downtown Ludington is planning the Final Friday Experience starting with Friday, May 28, being held in conjunction with the farmer’s market. This event is scheduled for six Fridays starting in May and lasting through October.
Once the James Street Legacy Plaza is completed, this event will really take off.
We all have to remember that all events organizers are trying to make plans that will fit whatever our COVID-19 pandemic protocols will be. It’s encouraging that the vaccination programs are progressing like they are.
But organizers couldn’t just assume that the vaccination levels for COVID-19 were going to be good enough to allow for the possibility of events to what they were pre-pandemic.
They’re making the most of what can be done.
If we think about it, when we are planning our own personal vacations, we all will need to bear in mind COVID-19 protocols for the places we may be traveling. Just because some of us may be immune temporarily because we had the disease or we’re vaccinated against the disease, not everyone will be and it may not be a while before our society doesn’t hit that level of vaccinations where the so-called herd immunity may kick in.
It may make some time before we get close to those pre-pandemic conditions, and it may not come until 2022.
So, while we’re making these plans for both being at home or far from home, let’s appreciate that we can still fulfill these plans.
We just have to understand that we might not be able to do everything we’d like to do because we’re not quite out of this COVID-19 pandemic, yet.