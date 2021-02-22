Those folks who get updates on social media such as Facebook from our newspaper receive about the first sentence, and it’s a link back to our website so that way if you subscribe to our newspaper, you can read the full story. However, some believe that what is posted on Facebook or even on our website should be free for all to read, but that does not actually pay all of the bills, and it’s what assisted in the downward spiral of many local newspapers across our country.
That first paragraph was a bit lengthy, but we’re considering posting this column on Facebook to get the overall point of this so all can see. And this column was prompted by the actions of a few commentors on Facebook recently.
We had a reporter track down what occurred with a series of incidents across two states. It took that reporter calling two other sheriff’s offices in our state and the Indiana State Police. Only the initial incident that occurred in Mason County was something that was splashed out to all media outlets in our local area via a press release. The rest was a reporter doing their job.
Once it became evident that the story needed to be published online — before we went to print with it — we did that. It wasn’t long, though, where some commentors on Facebook were posting the entire story within their comments so all could see.
The situation stinks for a variety of reasons. Here we had a local reporter doing their job, digging out the story. That reporter receives pay for their work. That pay is derived from a variety of sources, from advertisers in this printed newspaper and our website. Sometimes, those advertisers choose to be on both platforms, and we’re grateful for it.
They’re still supporting local journalism the right way.
For a reader, either clicking through to the story and reading it with a subscription or being able to read that story in the printed newspaper after either receiving it as a subscription or buying it on the newsstand is the right way to support the reporter that did the job and the advertisers and buyers of the newspaper who provided that reporter the job to do. That’s the right way.
There have been so many accounts by various outlets, and even commentaries by comedians, in regard to supporting local journalists. Check out the roughly few-minute video on our website that is a part of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” from Netflix. If you have Netflix, check out the full 20-plus minute video titled, “Why the News Industry Is Dying.”
In it, Minhaj describes where news comes from, and surprise, surprise, it’s local newspapers like this one. In one segment, he shows various national cable networks citing local newspapers’ work in their reporting. Unfortunately, not every single broadcast outlet keeps such an ethical standard of pointing to the work of the reporters and newspapers that bring you the news.
Before that, John Oliver, on his HBO show, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” did a long segment a few years ago about local reporting, and in it, Oliver stated that they use a lot of newspaper reporting to frame up their commentaries. In one instance of a reporter from Oregon, the reporter lost his job shortly after Oliver and his crew did a commentary on an issue the reporter covered in-depth. Oliver then covered during its commentary on journalism the same reporter and what happened to him.
There are a variety of reasons why local journalism is taking a beating in their financials. Advertising losses before COVID-19 were there, as were losses in readership. If you’ve been tracking our readership number on the front of the Daily News, you’ll see that our readership number is steady. Knock on wood, it will remain steady or grow. Our advertising revenue has decreased significantly because of COVID-19, and that is a significant reason why we have fewer pages to have news stories in.
Because of the losses in revenue, we’ve all taken a financial hit to our own personal wallets. We’ve endured pay cuts, and not just a percent here or there. We’ve endured reductions in hours and even layoffs.
And yet, we continue forward with providing an informative and well-rounded newspaper with as much local news as we can muster day in and day out.
Some of that information is via only press releases, and once we go through those releases and there aren’t any follow-up questions necessary, those are supposed to put on our website free to look at without a subscription. If they’re not, we have some work to do to make sure that happens.
However, there have been too-many-to-count instances of readers taking Daily News photos and trying to reprint them at local photo printers such as Walgreens, Walmart or Meijer. There have been instances of readers posting stories that reporters worked on and produced but show up in comments of stories on Facebook, or are showing up via instant message or email.
In those instances, that doesn’t go back to support the work of the photographer or the reporter who trudged out in the weather to get those photos and reports, or in some instances, the reporter who made the phone calls to get the story.
Facebook, photo labs and the like don’t pay us for our materials in those instances.
Rather, those instances only assist in bringing about the downfall of local journalism right here in your own community. What we do in these walls isn’t free, and it comes at a cost not only monetarily but in many of the personal relationships those of us who are meeting this calling do. The Daily News uses Facebook and social media to drive you, our readers, to our website so our advertisers get something for the money they invest in us.
Please, think twice about posting full stories or sending them via messenger or email so someone doesn’t pay the minimal $1.25 or $2 per issue.
Please, think twice about taking an image and attempting to have it reprinted without first buying it from us.
It might seem like a penny here or there to you, but pennies add up, and it could cost so much more down the road. It could cost not only the jobs of those us here, but it could also cost you in your knowledge of what is happening in the community.