Around here, this coming weekend offers us an interesting mix of things to ponder.
While many of our guests will be heading out on a trail, cruising the dunes and enjoying the extended weekend, many of us locals will be looking at and observing two big parts of our lives.
Already, many of our teens finished up one part of their lives, and they’ll be starting a new beginning. Others, such as those at Gateway to Success Academy, Mason County Eastern, Mason County Central and Ludington still have a major moment of their lives to happen.
The bookend to the weekend is more solemn.
It’s a time to mark the sacrifices of the men and women who have defended the country we love and honor those who returned to mark the memories of their comrades and serve as a reminder to all of us who didn’t hear the call to serve.
Many of the young men and women who received their diplomas or about to receive them will be joining our armed forces very soon.
They’ll be there in the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force or the Coast Guard. Some will serve us in the various units of the National Guard, too.
Those of us that are decades outside high school can attest that life will give all sorts of different looks. It will give all sorts of twists and turns, and just when you think you’ve got it figured out, you’re proven wrong again.
Some of us have different experiences from life than others, and we lean on each other to get us through when we encounter something new to us but not new to them.
From this desk, it’s impossible to say what the experiences are serving our country for the armed forces truly are.
All I, and really all of us at the Daily News newsroom, can say is we can’t imagine what those experiences were that our servicemen and servicewomen went through in their careers.
We do our best to capture those stories to pass on to our neighbors, our friends and all of our families.
Our high school students will likely be pondering what’s next in life as they go their respective graduation exercises. What will they experience? What will college be like, if they’re bound there? What will that first full-time job be? How will they raise a family, should they go down that path?
Perhaps this is the greatest bit of advice any of our new graduates should get: Have an open mind and heart to what life unfolds for you in the years ahead. Not one of us that are 25, 30, 50, 75 years out of high school thought we would go through what we all did respectively.
That goes for everyone, including those who sacrificed it all who will mark come Monday.
There’s much to ponder this coming holiday weekend. The future. The past. The hopes. The sacrifices.
Take time to congratulate the new graduates, and at the same time, take time to thank the men and women who have fought for us — the ones we lost and our beloved veterans.