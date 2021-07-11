It’s not uncommon for those of us who work in this industry to hear of the variety of uses a newspaper gets beyond just reading it.
We’ve heard a litany of jokes about it, too, from fish wrap to lining the cages of birds.
One reader, though, received some items, and in the box the bottles or jars were lined with newspaper. Not too uncommon. But what was uncommon was the date of the newspapers themselves: Monday, March 26, 1956, and Tuesday, March 27, 1956.
There really is nothing too remarkable about those dates. Headlines didn’t scream about war. It was just another run-of-the-mill daily newspaper, and it’s editions like these that can be a bit of fun looking through.
It’s fair to say that the newspapers in question are definitely yellowed thanks to their age. Instead of the milky white of today’s newspaper, its a bit of burnt orange.
Personally, one of the loves of seeing these old newspapers is the type itself. We haven’t received complaints in a while about the size of our type with our news stories, but what is remarkable is that the type from the mid-1950s is smaller than what we publish now. Certainly, folks back then had eyesight issues, but somehow the newspaper still kept moving along.
Then again, the newspaper was twice the size width-wise than it is today.
The March 26, 1956, edition only has pages 1, 2, 7 and 8. There was only one photo from the wire on the front page of that edition. Much of the newspaper on the front page was from the Associated Press with stories about then Gov. G. Mennen Williams.
There was also a story on the Senate Juvenile Delinquency subcommittee, titled, “Cite Sadism in Movies.”
One local story on the front, though that jumps out: Titled, “12 Compete at Ann Arbor,” Ludington High School had a dozen members of its band compete in the state finals of the solo and ensemble festival. The best of the dozen was Ricky Laird with a superior rating.
At the Lyric Theater downtown was Jack Palace and Shelley Winters in “The Big Knife.”
The Tuesday, March 27, 1956, edition was only eight pages. It’s top story, again, was from the AP, and it had to do with a peace mission in Palestine. There, too, were some local items such as the county teachers convention later that week in Ludington. Another was about placing a spike on the rails endangering trains.
One interesting bit of national news had to do with the Electoral College. The Senate was debating whether states could split their Electoral College votes between candidates instead of a winner-take-all system. Interesting that splitting those votes was an item of discussion during the last presidential election.
What also is notable of newspapers of this period are the social listings. It was a compilation by correspondents of who was visiting whom in their area. It would be like taking all of those Facebook posts, tweets on Twitter and items on Instagram — among the litany of other social media — and writing a story out of it.
One final note about these old newspapers that was charming. It was a legal notice on the front page from the Branch Township board. It read:
“BRANCH TOWNSHIP DOG OWNERS are hereby reminded, under penalty, to keep their dogs tied up at night.”
You were warned.