Inside this business, they say reporters are some of the worst when it comes to change.
They tend to want to keep hold of how they’ve done their job, rejecting technological advances because of a variety of reasons.
This career has spanned 20 years, and the processes for many things from taking photos to laying out the newspaper and perhaps the biggest being the internet and social media are so many changes to happen in just two decades.
One change, it seems or feels that is coming, is most concerning. It’s where sources not only want your opinion on a subject, but want you to write the news story or the sports story or the entertainment story that puts them in the best light.
Sources bristle at the hard question, even when it’s cushioned for limited impact and worded as tactfully as possible. An answer is necessary, the reporter says, because the readership wants to know the rationale behind the decisions that were made by the leaders making them.
The sense here is that there are some that would prefer that you set aside some of those principles of impartiality to skew things to their way of thinking.
It’s bit of an extension of the line of thinking of building up oneself by tearing down others. This group or thing or place is better because look awful those people, those things or that place is over there. That particular line of thinking has been around for ages, unfortunately.
There are still pockets of the converse to that being accurate, but it’s few. One day, while needing to get to the office here on Rath Avenue, someone was looking to fill up a trailer full of goods for the victims of the flood in Midland and Coleman. It was a reminder of the days in 1989 after Hurricane Hugo slammed into Charleston, South Carolina, where semis were loaded in an upstate community to ship to those in need.
And we are seeing hints of it with the prayers that continue to said for the local missionaries still being held by the Haitian gangsters, now nearly one month on.
What seems to be the case is a bit of the extension of the fracturing of national media outlets to one side or another and the subsequent trickling down to the local area. People look toward the national networks they subscribe to and the slants they perpetuate and nearly come to expect the same thing everywhere else.
It’s as if you’re a sports fan of a particular team, you then by default have to strongly dislike certain other particular teams because of it. There isn’t any room to be happy for the fans of those opposing teams when they’re successful while your particular team isn’t having a stellar season — or heaven forbid your team lost to the teams so disliked.
Nearly weekly, it seems or feels as though a comment will be made, an email will be received or something else happens where someone wants us to take a side with our reporting or the policing of comments on social media.
They want a little more than what happened and where needed, the many sides of an issue examined or explained. That little more is taking a side.
When reporting goes back to that, like in the days a century ago with the likes of Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst in the build up to the Spanish-American War, even in the slightest, it might be the time when a different kind of change will be necessary.