Sometimes, once a story or a section is published, we receive some tales that we would have loved to have shared with those previous stories or sections.
Here’s one such example. After we published our Veterans Day section a couple of weeks ago, we received the common calls of we didn’t have this veteran listed or that veteran listed — look for the ad to get your loved one included around October next year.
We also received some information from Jerry Hunter. Hunter dropped off some material to share with us in relation to the story that Jeff Kiessel wrote for the section, shining a light on those men and women who continue to serve by volunteering as a member of the Honor Guard with American Legion Post No. 76.
The Korean War veteran has been with the post as a member of the Honor Guard for a very long time, including being a flag-bearer during a ceremony for Memorial Day this past May. Hunter also was asked and honored to lay the wreath for his fellow Korean War servicemen during Memorial Day ceremonies in the past at the monument at Stearns Park.
Hunter has done so much more.
“I’ve done work with our veterans, getting them to the VA (Veterans Administration) the 60 miles to get help. And the they’ve helped me. They gotten me the glasses I’ve needed,” Hunter said last week. “I really appreciate everything they’ve done for me.”
Hunter, once he served in Korea, spent 32 years in law enforcement, 25 of which with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. He was a one-time detective. He said he often stops by the office, seeing how today’s deputies and Sheriff Kim Cole are doing.
“They’re just good friends. There’s some good guys that get together on Fridays,” he said.
He’s also stayed active. He said he enjoys going dancing, from a fast-step to the polka.
“I’m active everyday,” he said. “I might not be Fred Astaire, but I can hold my own on the dance floor.”
He stays active, from the dance floor to staying connected with his fellow law enforcement retirees to doing what he can for his fellow veterans at the American Legion.
He’s even been recognized for his service for disabled veterans, too. The Paralyzed Veterans of America honored Hunter for his support late last month, too.
Again, to all of our veterans, from Hunter and those who are still with us and those who served who passed, thank you again for all you’ve done and sacrificed.