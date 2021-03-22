Another edition to bed. The people in this room, this building, I could not be more honored to call my colleagues and friends. They’ve given all they’ve got and then some. We all know we’re not done yet, either. A heartfelt thank you from one guy in one chair. God bless. — March 20, 2020.
That’s what I posted on my personal Instagram as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns were really starting to be their most stringent. The staff here at the Daily News completed a week’s worth of work covering all it could in the wake of the school shutdowns earlier that week.
It was a sign of appreciation from me to their hard work.
It was also something else, a bit of a callback to the early part of this career.
Getting started now more than decades ago covering school districts, townships and villages on the other side of the state, there was a controversy brewing at one of the districts.
It meant going to each school board meeting for this particular controversy. What comes to mind was telling the officials there that I, on behalf of the newspaper, wasn’t going to just cover the tough times they were going through. The newspaper was ready to tell the good stories, too.
While the career didn’t unfold in news for that entire 20-plus years, the premise is the same: we’re here to cover the good and the bad.
Over the years, that overriding philosophy was amended and modified. When bad things happen, and they do because that’s a part of life, we’re there to cover it. For those it affects, from the victims of a fire or a crime, the people involved in an accident or even those who might be convicted of crimes, I personally pray and hope that the hard times will soon subside.
And, if there’s something to be gained from the experience, it improves the lives of those who went through those hard times.
The bad times, too, can affect us who cover those events. The first accident that involved a fatality will always stick with this reporter.
In the good times, we’re happy to share that news, too. The good times could be awards or honors won. It could be the addition of jobs or housing to our community. It could be all sorts of things.
When we get to share good news, we’re happy to be that messenger of the news.
Through covering the good and bad, we strive not to go overboard with hyberbole. When things are going bad, we have to quietly observe and report, but not show where it hits in the heart and mind. When things are going good, we have to settle our excitement and can’t show how happy and thrilled we are for our neighbors.
While the exterior may not show much in the way of emotion, the good and the bad of what is covered has an effect on the reporters. Sometimes, the effects of those stories take a toll or always will be memories we’ll cherish. That’s part of living the lives we lead.
Looking back to a year ago when our newsroom worked on the pandemic — coming up with stories that covered the shutdowns and inform readers of what they can’t do while also working on stories that showed the things we could do — it continued to show a philosophy of this reporter.
We’ll continue to tell the tough stories so we all can understand our community better. We’ll continue to tell the stories that recognize and lift up our community, too.
Those are the hallmarks of good community journalism, and it’s happened for longer than this 20-plus year career.