Wednesday marks a fairly significant day in all of our lives.
March 10 marks the date when the COVID-19 pandemic reached within our state lines and changed our lives forever.
We have all gone through various trials over the course of 12 months in a variety of ways. How could we not? Every single facet of our lives was affected by the pandemic.
We plan to mark that day, too. There have been a number of stories that we have not been able to tell up to this point, and starting Wednesday, we’re going to do just that.
Some of those stories haven’t been told because of fear on the part of the subject or subjects themselves. They may have been apprehensive of telling their story and letting others in the community learn about that trouble they had.
Some of those stories haven’t been told because it’s a different view on what we saw going on around us. The subjects of those stories maybe didn’t have the time to reflect in those ways because they were busy reacting to the pandemic in their lives.
Some of those stories haven’t been told because the issues that came about didn’t come into focus until later. Those issues not only grew in focus, but the spider web or ripple effects of what those issues were and are became more and more evident as time has moved on.
Yes, this is very vague now. We’re just a couple of days away from kicking off what we in the newsroom deemed The Project. Our sources on The Project know that we were working on it, and for at least four days in a row, we’ll be unveiling another segment of The Project.
Right, more vague writing. Don’t want to tip our hand too much.
The Project essentially shows some very basic thoughts in many ways. We all have to understand that no matter how much we yearn for the days before March 10, 2020, that way of life is never coming back.
We shouldn’t expect a full return to that way of life nor should we want it. We’ve all had a year’s worth of experiences that molded us and shaped us from that date forward. We’ve all experienced life’s highs and lows, and we’ve done it in some of the collective events that happened around us.
We’ve also had our own personal journeys of highs and lows that we’ve endured. As much as something that went poorly deeply affected those who had those experiences, we can’t go back and change what happened. And, for anyone who did experience something good or even great in the last year, it should also give them pause to consider the blessing they received for that experience, too.
Whether the experiences of the last year are on a personal level or a collective level, what’s next for us to do is look forward and consider what exactly did we do during that time that we could do again?
Is there something that we had to do that will be done into the future, even forever? What changes did you make personally or we make as a society because of the pandemic that need to stay implemented?
Certainly, there are things you did or we did as a society in roughly the past 12 months that you’ve grown to appreciate, tolerate and even enjoy. What are those?
We’re looking to answer some of that — and we know we will be scratching the surface — starting Wednesday.
And considering we might not go deep enough into understanding from your perspective, maybe it’s time to reflect yourself on what happened in your life and those of the lives around you since March 10, 2020.
And, take the time to think about what we can still do in the years ahead because of the experiences of this past year.
There is no going back in time, but there are opportunities to make better our lives based on the experiences of the past — pandemic or not.