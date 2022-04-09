It wasn’t that long ago that it seemed as though that outside of maybe where the two sides of the abortion argument are, when it came to endorsements by people, it didn’t seem to matter.
As we continue head toward conventions, primary elections and general elections, that assumption is going to come to a test. The test is through the former president, Donald Trump.
In just the past week, we’ve published a handful of columns — and one also on this page today — that shows a bit of insight and thinking that is partly correct, but maybe not all the way, when it comes to the influence of Trump that will be possibly be felt.
Taking up Byron York’s column in last Thursday’s editions of the Daily News, titled, “Will Democrats make it about Trump — again?” as he viewed the Democrats as the party that will be aiming to keep the former president front and center for this year.
The problem with that inside-the-beltway thinking is that out here in flyover country, the Republicans do a pretty good job on their own to keep Trump in people’s minds. And it’s not just the public displays, either.
Republican candidates for governor, attorney general and secretary of state for Michigan want to be shown as either being endorsed by Trump either explicitly or implicitly. While Trump pledged his support to a candidate two of those three races at a rally in Macomb County, candidates want to show themselves with him.
If Republican candidates want to show themselves to be aligned with Trump, why wouldn’t the Democrats seize on that?
The general public will have a chance to choose candidates for each party’s gubernatorial nominees in August. That election will allow for people who aren’t in either party to elect someone in a party that matches their political beliefs.
That’s in August. What is more important to remember is that each party’s state convention will nominate the candidates we will all consider in November for attorney general, secretary of state, the state supreme court and several other offices. The Democrats are likely to renominate incumbents such as Dana Nessel for attorney general and Jocelyn Benson for secretary of state.
However, this month, the Republicans will gather to make their nominations through their local precinct delegates. That’s where these Trump-backed candidates come into play. That’s where his endorsement is so important.
And that’s where another inside-the-beltway columnist we publish is partly wrong. Last Friday, we published a column by Steven V. Roberts titled, “Is the Trump show over?” where he cited various ways that Trump’s grip on the Republican party might be slipping.
Wrong. It’s not, again, at least not in this flyover part of the country. The influence of Trump continues to have a big impact. It very could wane by the time we reach August or November, but for the here and now, don’t count on it.
The influence is definitely showing itself not in those top-of-the-ticket offices such as governor. David Shribman nails it today as he takes a look at the secretary of state offices around the country. He very well could have mentioned our state as what he’s seeing in Arizona is similar to Michigan.
Shribman is clearly referencing the influence of Trump and the actions of the past election.
That brings us right back to the premise of this column: Do endorsements matter any more? Looking at the here and now, and when it comes to Trump, you better believe it matters. We will see exactly to what extent this month, in August and come November.