There is no issue that raises the temperature in the room more than discussing views on abortion.
Sitting through several legislative update meetings whether with 35th District State Sen. Curt VanderWall or 101st District State Rep. Jack O’Malley, the spectrum of views tend to be cordial and polite in nearly every single issue, save for that one single issue of abortion.
In knowing that alone, and extrapolating that view to across the state, it was a bit jarring to see Gov. Gretchen Whitmer asking the state legislature to potentially repeal a 1931 law still on the books in our state that outlaws abortions.
That law is set aside because of the U.S. Supreme Court’s famed Roe vs. Wade decision. Whitmer and those on the pro-abortion side of the debate view the recent law in Texas that forbids abortions if a heartbeat is detected — and the Supreme Court’s allowing the law to take hold — raised the specter of the potential reversal of Roe.
Plus, advocates for abortion believe with the makeup of the Supreme Court and scheduled argument of a Mississippi abortion law before it, that the 1973 decision in Roe will be reversed. In the fall, the Court is expected to hear arguments on a 2018 law from there that forbids abortions after 15 years.
A report by CNBC indicates a ruling in the Mississippi case might not come until June 2022.
That’s there. But why address it here?
This current legislature very well could address abortion, if the Republican-led state legislature wants, should a decision happen and… and that’s a big and… there is an immediate change to the law as ordered by the courts.
But let’s throw a fly in the ointment. Our state is undergoing its first independent citizens redistricting for its legislative districts. Exactly where those district lines will be drawn is nearly anyone’s guess because the website for the commission still does not have any draft proposed maps.
We’re not even at the proposed maps or final maps. Draft maps would give us a clue into the thinking of the commission, but we’re not seeing those. At all.
Whatever those districts wind up being for not only the 2022 election but also for the next 10 years are going to give us a different makeup in the state house and senate.
If anything, it is pretty safe to say that the current Republican-led legislature won’t be moving any bill through that repeals the 1931 abortion law.
Let the redistricting process take its course.
Let the candidates for office in 2022 come front-and-center to express their views on abortion, and allow them to enact something — if it is even necessary because although the pundits believe that Roe will be overturned, it might not.
Let these processes play out.
If anything, the announcement by Whitmer in recent days does two things: It reaffirms to her supporters on the left what she supports. And it also gives another item for those on the right to line up in opposition to her.
What it also does, though, is it brings an issue that has potential to be explosive to the forefront and many times with rhetoric that divides more than it brings people together.
While all of us can debate abortion, whether it should be completely legal in all of its forms, outlawed completely or somewhere in-between, because nothing has changed with Roe vs. Wade, is now the time for the state legislature to begin debate on a bill that while on the books still cannot be applied?
Maybe not now, but maybe in the not-to-distant future.
And maybe not by this state legislature, but the next.
It might be wise for the court to do its job first.