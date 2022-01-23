Listening to the Netflix series “Cheer” while processing some material for work last Sunday, the thought of just how much different people change their behavior once they’re in front of camera struck.
My son’s girlfriend and he were watching the series, and the second season’s episode surrounding the sexual assault allegations of Jerry Harris — one of the show’s stars. The allegations came as a bit of a shock, to say the least.
Our society has observed so-called regular folks in reality TV for about 30 years. “The Real World” from MTV set the standard for the format that has inundated our viewing.
Some may say that reality TV such as “The Real World” is different than “Cheer” because “Cheer” is labeled as a docuseries — a documentary told over the course of several episodes rather than putting a bunch of strangers together for a shared experience such as living in a house. There is one shared characteristic: These are people believed not to be professional actors who are living their everyday lives, making and living with tough decisions.
But how accurate are the portrayals?
It didn’t take long for Hollywood to seize on the reality TV or docuseries craze, and to add commentary to it from its point of view. Look at the movies such as “EDtv” and “Truman Show.” Those movies examined the fascination with this new form of entertainment.
People’s lives — real and imaginary — changed as a result of those docuseries and reality TV programs, even in those movies.
Then the imagination started to run a bit more. What if the life of this writer or this workplace was documented on film or memory cards then to be packaged and distributed throughout the world and beyond? How would things change?
Because of the cameras, would the public maybe get a better understanding of the life’s work already put in at this desk? Would readers and viewers get an inkling of the amount of effort necessary to do what needs to be done? Would they appreciate it or understand it?
Because of the cameras, how would relationships from the acquaintances to the work partnerships to the personal connections be conveyed? Are those relationships healthy and strong or wrought with snide comments or contempt?
Because of the cameras, would I or others try to put on a show so that way the blemishes others see are brushed over so they aren’t so obvious? At what point, if at all, would I or others revert to some of the bad habits or worse that we have? Would they then be shown for the world to see?
There have been times that many probably thought or said aloud, “If only people knew what I go through to do this…” These docuseries and reality TV programs can do that, to a degree.
One thing is certain, though: If you have listened to any religious leader, you really shouldn’t need a camera crew to expose your wrongs and motivate you to do what’s right.