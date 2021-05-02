There are varied reports that the number of people who are seeking one of the COVID-19 vaccines is starting to plateau.
Some locales are coming up with incentives to convince people to get one of the three vaccines that are allowed.
Given just a handful of the conversations had in the last few weeks, it seems as though there are valid concerns by those who have decided — for now at least — that they’re deciding to not get the vaccine.
Let’s first start with the vaccines themselves. They’ve been approved through an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. They are not, however, FDA approved.
The reason for the emergency use authorization was because of the pandemic itself. Officials felt they needed to get something to help stem the tide from the death and destruction left in the wake of COVID-19.
And although the vaccine was developed largely from a huge push from the Trump Administration with a rollout being done by the Biden Administration — truly a two-party solution to a problem affecting every soul in this country — there’s more than a reluctance to take one of the vaccines.
Two individuals in two different conversations when it came to the vaccine expressed their concerns over the speed by which the vaccines were developed. Their stance? The test subjects in the development of the vaccine weren’t last year, it’s all of us that rolled up our sleeves to receive one of the three vaccines.
They want more information, and they’re having to sort through an over abundance of facts versus fiction thanks to the flood of sources of information they can receive, whether it’s in newspapers or radio or TV or the internet.
But much like word-of-mouth assisting many other things, those who are reluctant to receive the vaccine listen to others’ experiences.
And as they hear all of our stories of those of who receive the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it either will confirm what their beliefs are or it may convince them that perhaps it will be OK to take the vaccine.
One of the big conversations between relatives, friends, acquaintances and more is the question of which vaccine they’ve received or will received. For those who receive the vaccine, there’s the shared experiences of which manufacturers’ vaccine they received.
Then the conversation turns to the effects, if any, anyone felt. Then comes the tips on what they’ve received on getting the vaccine and how to weather whatever side effects that are likely to come with it.
There has been some curiosity from those who are reluctant to take the vaccine as to the effects felt, and those effects have been wide-ranging. Maybe it will convince them of taking a vaccine, and maybe it won’t.
Just Saturday, my brother, sister-in-law, son and I had a conversation as I was getting things from their place in Grand Rapids. In a few months, they’ll be parents, and I’ll get to be an uncle again. The topic of the vaccine came up. I won’t share their thoughts, but it’s been widely reported that none of these vaccines were tested on expecting moms. They need, and deserve, more information.
Various reports indicate the government would like to get a vaccination level that covers roughly three-quarters of our population. The thinking is that around then is where we will get this concept of herd immunity where the disease won’t ravage our society like we’ve endured since March 2020.
Given the slowdown of the vaccine rollout and the reluctance of many to receive it, we very well could see some sort of delay to what officials seek as herd immunity.
And given the stances of those who have discussed their personal thoughts of the vaccines, it’s completely understandable to be reluctant to take them.