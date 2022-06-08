It started with a visit.
Jerry Hunter stopped by the office the other day, wanting to chat about former Mason County Sheriff Walter Carrier. He really wanted to tell us about, and share with everyone, a certificate that he received from Walt decades ago when Walt was running the sheriff’s office.
Jerry related his story over the phone instead. He wanted to share the pride he still has in a job well done while serving in law enforcement.
He was sparked by Walt’s death, and Walt was laid to rest Wednesday.
Jerry received a certificate from Walt when both were in the sheriff’s office. Jerry said he received some help in apprehending two people who were stealing items from Lincoln Hills Golf Club. He even had to drive his car onto the course. He did it with the assistance of an officer from the Ludington Police Department.
Many readers may not recall Walt as the former sheriff because it was roughly two generations ago. Others may recall his ardent support here of the Right to Life movement and of former President Donald Trump.
Almost until the end, Walt would climb the steep stairs here at the Daily News to hand deliver his letters to the editor. When he did, we didn’t discuss much the contents right away — that had to wait until a quick review as we endeavor to do with all letters — but life.
How was his wife? How was my family? How are things in the community, state and country? It’s hard to say where those conversations went after he carefully stepped down to our first floor and left our offices. But it was those discussions that will definitely be missed.
The Walt Carrier that visited here had a warmth and kindness. Certainly, he had his views — we all do. But it certainly seemed he hoped for the best in people. That’s the Walt Carrier that came through our offices.
Jerry, though, had another point he wanted to make. It’s not uncommon, especially in the days after the events of 9/11 and the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, for a fuss to be made about how law enforcement agencies are working closer together.
That cooperation between law enforcement at least here, in Mason County, from the Michigan State Police to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and to the Scottville and Ludington police departments was there generations ago when Jeffrey and Walt were lawmen.
Certain major incidents bring that into focus, perhaps none more than the death of Michigan State Trooper Paul Butterfield coming up on nine years ago this September.
The character of wanting to help others, a neighborly way that sometimes is lost and forgotten, is alive and well in the community. It just takes a visit.