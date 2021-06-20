One of the first jobs right out of high school was tending the till for a fast food joint in Standish.
At a certain point of the year, a group of migrant workers would roll in with only one of whom could seemingly could speak or understand English. They would order between 10 to 12 meals — all the same — and it’s be a mad scramble in the back for those making their order as quickly as they could.
There was a lack of understanding then — and really, still persists today — about those hard-working folks were doing, how they were living life and getting to them perhaps a bit more.
The heart was a bit more hardened then, and the mind much more dismissive.
While the migrant workers are here, and are here through the legal means to allow them to go from region to region in our country, we as a country continue to have an immense problem with Spanish-speaking peoples who are seeking out our country.
We’ve seen for several administrations — not just the current one, not just the last one or even the one before that — try to deal with a crush of people seeking the refuge of the United States from the countries they came from in Central America.
At times, our country hasn’t exactly been the most welcoming. Forget a red carpet greeting. They’ve been met with some outright hostility.
Resources have been poured into keeping the southern border of our country secure, and it should be secure. At the same time, the people that are coming to our country. There are many people who are already here, having crossed illegally.
When thinking about immigration over the lifespan of our country, we can recall the stories in our history books of people from Europe crossing the Atlantic, seeing the Statue of Liberty in New York’s harbor on the way to Ellis Island.
We could even recall Neil Diamond’s “America.” His lyrics capture the spirit of the people who were looking to call the United States home, but they were coming by sea or plane.
The immigrants of our generations are coming by land. And it’s not only land, but dry, desert land. The Rio Grande River composes part of that border to our south, but not all of it.
The ideas of hope and the dreams of prosperity, of making out of life whatever you put into it, that’s the imagery that brings various people to our land.
When those peoples come here, though, are we as welcoming as we can be?
In the past several administrations, the crush of people trying to enter our country has been immense. The resources to allow the people, people who want to become American, haven’t matched the number of people trying to get in. That’s been one of the biggest problems, and it still remains unresolved.
Our country will almost always have its share of illegal immigrants. Those folks will need to be dealt with through the legal means available. Should it always mean deportation? Should it always mean prison? Or is there a way to allow those people to take responsibility for that illegal action, make amends through another means such as civil or community service and set them on a path to citizenship?
And should we be holding past ills of our lack of securing the border against those who are waiting for their chance to do it the right way, but are part of the multitude of people seeking a legal way into America?
Recently, there’s been some commentary of how our country has smaller generations than the Baby Boomers, and it’s creating this situation where there are fewer and fewer employees for businesses to hire. Wouldn’t it be wise, then, to do what we can help expedite people who want to legally come here, work with them to become citizens and help them get on a path to one of these many, many jobs that are available?
This are all things we should ask of ourselves. If America is going to be the so-called “city on the hill” and if we’re going be the place where immigrants continue to have the opportunity to make life for themselves and their families — just like those of us whose ancestors came here a generation ago or generations ago with our country’s founding — we all need to work to welcome the newcomers to our land.
It will become their land, too. We need to open our hearts to them, welcome them as one of us.
We can all be Americans.