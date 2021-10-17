A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I traveled via car to the Poconos in eastern Pennsylvania to celebrate an anniversary, and one thing stood out perhaps more than anything else: their area is not much different than ours.
Surprised by the all of the signs of various employers advertising the pay rates, bonuses and benefits by our businesses? Don’t be. At a service plaza along the Ohio Turnpike west of Cleveland, only one of the restaurants were open. Why? A shortage of workers.
Being from out of state, we also knew that we were going to come across different rituals when it came to protections against spreading COVID-19. We followed many of the local customs, but also some of the other ones we’ve been conditioned into doing.
We attended church in DuBois, Pennsylvania, and as parishioners at Ludington’s St. Simon know, it’s strongly recommended to wear masks for service. We wore our masks for service, although it was an adjustment for that service — no music. When you attend a service where there is music, and all of sudden, there is no music, it’s a bit jarring. Some of the words just don’t come to you when it’s spoken-word rather than sung. Plus, the collection was taken up before service. We both were a bit surprised at how quickly service concluded.
Beyond that, though, some people wore masks, but most largely did not. We did need to go to a Walmart, and wore them inside its store in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Poconos are a four-county region with Honesdale the county seat in Wayne County, the northern-most county of the region.
The Poconos have long been known as a resort area, and it seemed we were there during a triple-whammy. It seemed the Poconos see its share of ups and downs in terms of seasons that it sees its share of visitors, and we seemingly were there in-between the summer fun and winter good times.
The northern portion of the Poconos, from Honesdale to Hawley to Milford were pleasant, but seemingly saw fewer visitors than its neighbors in Stroudsburg and Jim Thorpe to its south.
The Poconos have their share of all-inclusive resorts, a difference between us and them. Our cruise was along from U.S. 6 in the northern portion to U.S. 209 in the southern portion. We went along Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, a beautiful drive along the upper Delaware River.
Where we have the shores and sand, they’ve got their river valleys, hills and mountains as roads snake through gaps and ridges. And the natural beauty of the Poconos was certainly on display where ever we went, from the Lackawaxen River in Honesdale to the Delaware River near Milford to the Lehigh River in Jim Thorpe. That beauty was marked with mostly green — fall’s colors did not greet us when we got there.
Hiking Bushkill Falls, with its maze of staircases along gorges would be similar to hiking our Skyline Trail at the Ludington State Park. Nothing, though, could have prepared us for the stony path along one section of trails at the private park.
As we all know, the natural beauty of a landscape doesn’t take any time off.
Their smalltown downtowns are so similar to our own. Antique stores, thrift stores, some boutiques, some family restaurants and pleasant bars, too. But, they, too, had limited hours. Some had signs requesting mask wearing, and others did not. We payed attention to their signs, and wore masks when we saw the signs without argument.
As an example of the on-again, off-again hours, we stayed at The Inn At Jim Thorpe in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania. The Inn has its own restaurant, the Broadway Grille, but it was closed that evening we were there — again likely from a mix of lack of employees, COVID-19 and the time of year. But the Inn was open for breakfast, and it was excellent.
We also saw our share of areas of tough times on the journey back to Ludington. We decided to stay off the interstates for a while, and it took us through the very northern tip of West Virginia — once we stopped listening to Siri’s directions out of Pittsburgh. It wasn’t just West Virginia, to shatter some of those stereotypes you might be thinking.
Pennsylvania’s valleys, hills and mountains are filled with small towns packed tight with row houses two and three and sometimes four floors with no yards and having homes sharing walls. Some were well kept, and others were not.
In Chester and Newell, West Virginia, it was odd. There was a scheduled power outage into the afternoon the day we passed through. Two men we passed by were carrying bags from a store and walked toward their homes into Newell. It seemed they, too, have folks who are living from one check to the next.
And for those who sit on whatever side of the Trump fandom, yes, there were, too, flags and signs sporadically along the countryside.
It was an interesting trip for the week, driving through some amazing countryside leaving both my wife and me wanting to return one day.
It also showed that whether you stay in and around Mason County or even our state most of your life, just making the observations of life outside our area when we’re able to travel, you may find that other Americans have it as good or as bad as we think we have it here, too.