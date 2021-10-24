It took way too long to take in a show at West Shore Community College’s Center Stage Theater.
“Clue,” though, proved to break the seal, and it was well worth it.
Every now and again, the film starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd and more in a great ensemble cast, will pop up on television. But those actors had the benefit of a movie’s production budget, a sound stage and multiple takes.
Our crew of thespians did it live on the stage in our local theater.
The appetite to watch live theater was evident. Nearly every show was sold out, and it was packed Saturday night. It made for an exciting night for the crowd, and it showed.
Well before the lights dropped to start the show, Director Michelle Kiessel had that hint of nervousness in her voice when she greeted my wife and me. Clearly, it wasn’t lost on her, the cast or the crew how much people were ready for a live performance.
Once the show ended, my wife and I talked about each of the actors, ones that we thought did extremely well, each shining in their own way. What perhaps stole the show, for me, was the set itself.
The curtain was never pulled around the stage in the intimate theater. Not once. The set pieces didn’t move around from here to there on the stage. Rather, in what was simply ingenious, was that some sections were pulled out or pushed out and spun around.
Other sections spun around. Another section opened wide to reveal another room. A screen came down and another prop came into another spot where a door once was.
Big time kudos to the stage crew to move these set pieces from segment to another for the show. They had to hit their marks with precision, pushing, pulling, spinning, opening, closing, sliding, gliding and rolling. They did.
Dave “Swany” Swanson was the set builder with Marty Cupp painting the set and Jeri Masten the scenic artist/set dressing. Whomever designed the set to move in the ways it needed to from one scene to another did an incredible job.
It allowed the actors to put you in the various rooms that were a part of “Clue,” even that secret passage way that leads to the lounge from the conservatory.
Again, while each of the actors shined in the roles, that set truly was incredible to see turn, setting the tone for what was to come.
Given what else happens in life that doesn’t allow for taking in a live performance of music, theater or more, getting out to the quaint and intimate setting of Center Stage Theater at West Shore proved to be an outing that will be sought out in the future.