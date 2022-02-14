MANISTEE —
Dennis Cawthorne stood before friends and family, new and old, last Thursday night and delivered a keynote address to the Manistee County Republican Party at its Lincoln Day Dinner that included thoughts and opinions shared by many conservatives.
In this instance, though, it was in his hometown. In this instance, though, he said what he believed needed to be said at a moment that he believed was right.
The question now, in what ways will his message stir those who heard it?
Cawthorne, a longtime state representative in the days long before term limits representing Manistee County and more in Lansing, is a longtime Republican who partnered with former Attorney General Frank Kelley, a Democrat, in a law firm at our state’s capital.
It’s little wonder, then, that in rallying the Republicans before him, Cawthorne started off with remarks about President Joe Biden — a politician that said he would reach across the aisle.
“You know, Joe Biden ran as a moderate who would bring people together,” Cawthorne said. “Instead, Joe Biden has been run by the socialist-progressive wing of his own party.”
He linked Biden to the likes of many in the Democratic Party and beyond that Republicans seem to love to dislike or worse: Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.
“Joe Biden ran as a unifier, a teller of truth. I regret saying this: He has instead divided the country more than ever and told untruths about some of the most important issues of the day.”
Cawthorne outlined areas where Biden and Democrats were wrong, he believed. It ran the gamut from inflation, the Build Back Better package, court packing, abortion, gun control, election integrity, gerrymandering, immigration and crime. He related the court packing to the reaction anticipated with regards to two cases before the Supreme Court that concern abortion and gun control.
“You don’t need a vivid imagination to guess what will happen if the court overturns or rolls back Roe v. Wade,” he said. “The justices will be denounced. The Supreme Court will be vilified, and the howls will be that the court needs to be expanded.
“If Democrats can do that when they’re in power, what’s to stop the Republicans from expanding it even more when they get back into power? No matter any way you slice it, court packing is a bad idea, and we cannot let it happen.”
He turned his attention to the state and its executives, particularly Attorney General Dana Nessel. He compared his former law practice partner and former attorney general with the current office holder.
“Mr. Kelley was always scrupulously fair and non-partisan in the administration with his office,” Cawthorne said. “Not so, Ms. Nessel…”
There was plenty of so-called red meat for the Grand Ol’ Party members to digest for what Cawthorne spoke. But as he transitioned away from the ills of the opposing party, the room grew much, much quieter.
“We Republicans need to show the American people that we are actually worthy to be given that opportunity (in office),” he said. “The 2020 elections are over… The 2022 elections will be and should be about the current administration and its ruinous policies.
Cawthorne addressed the events of Jan. 6, 2021, too, saying those responsible need to be held accountable.
“We should not excuse the perpetrators and or allow anything like that to happen in our country again,” he said. “Republicans need to be for clean, honest elections and respect the outcome of that election.”
And he had some words about even some of the areas that divide the party.
“Republicans need to stop attacking other Republicans. I have to tell you, I personally and strongly object that some Republicans are calling others RINOs, Republicans In Name Only,” he said. “Many of those who are being called that were Republicans who supported Republican principles long before the name-callers themselves even thought about being Republicans.
“So, Republicans, unite and stop the internal warfare that says if you don’t support me 100%, you’re not a real Republican. Stop censuring honest Republicans. We need a big tent, not a huddled, crumbling group lying (about) an election that is over and done with. Pulling together…, we can and will win, and it sure beats the alternative.”
He wrapped up his address with those core beliefs of what the party stands, from smaller government to free market capitalism and from people having equal opportunities for all to not dividing people by categories based on race, sex, sexual orientation or other means.
Cawthorne, honored with a lifetime membership of the county’s GOP, delivered remarks that received a standing ovation once he was finished.
The question now becomes: Was he truly heard? Will the people he spoke to take it to heart and even share his message? Or, could much of the discourse we see and read elsewhere come home to roost as well — if it isn’t already here.