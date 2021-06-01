It was an audible thud that hit everyone in their pews the morning Father Wayne Wheeler announced that the congregation needed to keep Will Flewelling in their prayers as he had cancer.
It wasn’t a thud of a hymnal dropping to the floor. It was a thud of hundreds suddenly having the wind knocked out of them all at once. No gasps. Just a thud.
The memory of that 8:30 a.m. Mass came back quickly as word was received of Will’s death on Monday.
Another punch, square in the gut.
And yet, Will, 20, definitely had his share of those kinds of punches. He came back. He had the grit and the mettle and that steely-eyed look of determination that nothing, not one single thing, would knock him down for long.
If there’s one thing that will stick with me, it’s Will’s grit. Will’s mettle. Will’s strength.
There are so many people who will have so many varied memories of Will, and there will be much reminiscing in the coming days and weeks even, as his visitation is Friday and the funeral is Saturday.
Before being able to cover Will the Soccer Player, there was watching Will the Altar Server. The Flewellings are the kind of all-American family that you can’t help but truly admire. This was said to them privately, but it bears repeating publicly. Jen and Jamie raised three great daughters and one incredible son.
It’s truly been interesting to watch from afar the growth of their family, to see Madalyn, Claire, Will and then Olivia come through high school, Jamie and Jen right there with them. For Will and Olivia, though, it would be seeing them get their respective candles shortly before Mass started and doing their part for their faith.
There might have been some mornings when it was harder to get ready for church than others — what family who commits to going to church doesn’t have that problem? — but soon enough, the youngest of the Flewellings were driving and riding off to church, not dependent on mom and dad to zip into St. Simon on an early and sometimes snowy Sunday morning.
Will conducted his responsibilities admirably and quietly, and I don’t recall Father Wheeler having to quietly correct anything with him.
Again, watching from afar, there was witnessing Will the Soccer Player. This is where the admiration of him, and his sisters, really comes into play. The Flewellings brought a whole lot of substance to the sports they played.
They were that solid. They were that good.
Will Flewelling didn’t need anyone to direct the spotlight onto him. There was no flash or pizazz with his game. It was his grit and toughness, and quiet and yet determined glare, that you knew just watching from the sideline that his ability to play was more than enough to earn whatever spotlight anyone may achieve.
As he fought the disease and after graduating from Ludington High just two years ago, he tried to get his own business — a lawncare business — up off of the ground. He is an entrepreneur just his like parents. In the last few months, Will worked to assist the Childhood Cancer Campaign. His last real public outing was for the lemonade stand during the Ludington-North Muskegon girls soccer game two weeks ago.
An adult soccer tournament was started, and there’s all sorts of people who are putting together teams or wanting to help out, and that tournament is yet to come on June 19. The proceeds are going to the campaign, too, something that Will felt very strongly about supporting for those families and kids who also are fighting cancer.
When Will first was diagnosed with his cancer, it was often you would see #WillStrong on Facebook, on T-shirts or on bumper stickers. Those who know Will Flewelling are going to derive their own idea of what #WillStrong means.
From this desk, #WillStrong means being that quiet leader, getting dirty when the task demands it, giving every shred of passion and ability you can to what lies before you and not resting until the job is done and done well.
Rise from this gut in the punch. Even in his darkest of hours, Will Flewelling had the determination to lend his support to others. Find the strength to do the same.