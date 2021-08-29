It’s been 20 years, but if I recall, my soon-to-be wife was there by the airport gate to meet me after coming home from a week away in Florida for a conference.
Remember those days? The days when a family could park their car in the short-term lot of the airport, make sure their loved one was checked in, go through the metal detector and then head to the gates, ready to give the loved one a hug and kiss before heading to their planes?
It took one major event — the tragedies of Sept. 11 — to change all of that, pretty much permanently.
And it was within one month of those attacks that we would head back to the airport for our honeymoon, flying to Las Vegas before driving up to Lake Tahoe for our time together. That procedure was much, much different. Getting dropped off at the airport meant just driving to the doors, and then we were on our own.
There wasn’t any watching the airplane back away from the gate, head to the taxiway and zoom away.
As my wife and I approach our 20th anniversary in October, we’ve talked a lot about what we want to do and where we want to go.
Twenty years ago, there was the tragedy of Sept. 11. This year, it’s COVID-19.
Some of the ideas we threw around basically stayed east of the Mississippi River. What about Florida? No. We’re not flying, it’s a road trip and if we take our time like we want, we won’t have much time there.
How about Kentucky or Tennessee? The rates of the disease there don’t seem too good. Maybe we shouldn’t.
Going to Niagara Falls in Ontario would be pretty nice. But we will need the PCR test three days before we leave — and without a guarantee the results would be back in time — plus another test once we return.
At the time heading across the border was considered as an option, it wasn’t an option because both Canada and the United States weren’t allowing non-essential travel between the two countries.
What we did settle on was Pennsylvania, and the Pocono Mountains. We anticipate we likely will need to take our vaccination cards with us for checking, just in case. We anticipate that should we go inside somewhere, we’ll probably need a mask, too.
Having come back and forth to Wisconsin a handful of times in the past few days, the diligence and discipline to personally wear a mask needed to be the forefront of this mind. Maybe surprisingly, maybe not, but getting into the habit of not wearing a mask after a handful of months is something that still gets the, “Oops, I forgot it.”
It bears saying at this point that whether you have received the vaccine or not or whether you wear a mask or not in certain situations is entirely up to you — unless it’s mandatory in certain situations. Given that Pennsylvania may have more stringent regulations than here in Michigan, if we choose to go there, we’re also choosing to live by those regulations.
And we certainly don’t want to bring something back with us after the journey is over.
It’s not often that we travel a distance that takes us outside the state we’re living in. We will do what we need to do and adapt before and during these treks.
For us, no matter when we go someplace and no matter where we go, we try to take it easy, go with the flow and be respectful of others’ wishes around us.
It happened 20 years ago. It’s happening now. It will happen again.