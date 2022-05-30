Another sign that COVID-19 is more and more growing into the rearview was the visit of Ludington Elementary School second graders to the Daily News last week.
It was said to the kids, their teachers and the parents on hand then, and it bears repeating: it was really good to see their smiling faces checking out our offices and the pressroom — especially the wide eyes and oohs and aahs in the pressroom.
They asked a whole lot of questions, some fun and some serious. There was one, though, that was asked while I was away that’s been rattling around my head after it was conveyed to me. The question was essentially when we thought we would lose our job.
Let’s answer that like a columnist did back in the late 1800s:
Virginia, your friends are wrong. They’ve been watching their news or listening to their news from places that are actively rooting for the demise of newspapers.
You see, from what we here can recollect, there likely is not a business here in Mason County that is as old the Ludington Daily News. We’ve been publishing a newspaper for more than 155 years — we’re even older than the city itself! There are a lot of businesses here approaching some great birthdays, in their 60s, 70s and 80s. We’re so much older than that, and that means we’ve been doing a whole lot right to stay in business that long.
On your visit to our offices, you were likely told about all the things newspapers do, but our No. 1 goal — the one thing we work to do every day — is tell you what’s going on around our town and our county.
We do that in a way that needs to be shown. When you have a chance, here’s a game you can play and maybe your teacher will help with, too. Line up every member of your class together, shoulder-to-shoulder, and the person on the left whispers a sentence to the person next to them. It could be, “I saw a brown cow.” I bet that’s not what the last person will hear.
You see, we’re the folks who at the end of the lineup of classmates that will go to the first person to find out what they really said.
The same thing happens all the time when your mom or dad, grandma or grandpa or others look what people are saying on Facebook or something like it. Much of what’s there are those whispered statements that change over time and from person to person. Those of us that work in news go right to the first person to hear and learn what was said — and we make sure we say who said it, not a person using a made-up, fake name.
While so much in the world you’re growing up in will become more and more connected, with computers running this or that, it’s the news that will forever need that touch of a person like me and you.
We’ll still need people to fix cars, clean out drains and wire homes and businesses. And we’ll still need people to bring others the news of the community — just like we do.
Will you always see the news presented in large sheets of paper? Maybe not. But keep your eye out, little one, for the newspaper cut into pieces that might be on a refrigerator, on the bulletin board at school or several other places. Those clippings might have pictures or stories or a favorite comic strip.
Maybe you’ll learn to have a favorite comic strip or a picture you really like, too, found in the newspaper. Take out the scissors and cut it out. Keep it because it’s just sooo funny.
The Daily News has outlived so many great people that made it what it is now. It’s those folks that we today look up to, kind of like you with a favorite brother or sister, cousin or aunt or uncle. You want to do things to make your favorite person happy, just like we do.
As you grow up, you may read your news in ways we haven’t even imagined yet. Growing up, I never imagined reading and writing news on a phone like we do now.
Yes, there will aways be a need for news — the kind that covers your hometown and mine, from what happens with the police to getting to know your neighbor and from the outstanding extracurricular work of those in the high school to the great imagination you have.
That’s what we have done 150 years ago. It’s what we do now. And there will always be the news because that’s what we’ll continue to do in the future.