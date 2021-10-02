Memories of the Fern School remain alive, and they continued in August with the 40th Annual Fern School Reunion.
The Fern School District No. 3 was a rural school located at the intersection of Custer and Anthony roads in Eden Township after being established in the early 1900s, according to former student Bob Stuart.
“The need for education in these (rural) settlements was great. Fern School fulfilled this need, but also provided for social interaction and relationships in the community,” Stuart stated to the Daily News. “With the evolving transportation through the years and consolidation, the last year of operation was the 1958-59 school year with Dora Bedker serving as the last of many strong teachers throughout the history of Fern School. The end-of-the-school-year picnic brought together the community and was always a memorable occasion for students.”
The school closed in the late 1950s. Much of the area Fern served was taken into Mason County Eastern Schools. Stuart said with its closing, the picnics came to an end — almost.
Fern School is a two-story building that still stands at that intersection. The intersection’s other corners held a church and a general store, according to Stuart. Farmland owned by the Stickneys was on the fourth corner.
For the past 40 years, schoolmates and more have returned to Stickney’s Back Forty, a private gathering place along Sippy Road hosted by Keith and Uvilla Stickney. The Back Forty was developed at the request of their daughter, LuAnn, Stuart stated.
“As clearing of the lowland at the back of the property began, LuAnn had not idea that her father’s concept of a swimming pool ‘pond’ expanded into what is now a mini Lake Huron and Lake Michigan spanned by a replica of the Mackinac Bridge,” he stated.
Uvilla proposed having a picnic on the Back Forty, and that’s where the Fern School Reunion got started.
The gathering includes music and a playground. This year, music before the dinner was provided by Al Villadsen, and the music afterward was from Joe Stickney. Norm Letsinger gave this year’s blessing.
A potluck dinner is hosted with roasted pork and chicken provided along with soft drinks, coffee and eating utensils. The chicken rotisserie is provided by the Petrie family from Curtis, Stuart said, with others pitching in.
“The picnic day finds the Back Forty a bee-hive of activity from early morning on, beginning with the removal of the 150 chickens from the on-site… refrigeration unit (from Joseph Sanders) and prepped for the rotisserie,” Stuart stated. “Bill Lehrbass sets up the roasting (of) fresh sweet corn while a group of energetic ladies attend table set up, beverage stations and related details.”
Those that attend also collect donations for the following years.
The day of the reunion, though, is mostly spent on rekindling the friendships of a lifetime, Stuart said.
“The remainder of the day is devoted to enjoying the company of long-standing friendships and sharing memories accumulated over many, many years,” he stated. “As the day wanes, appreciation is evident for this incredible event and for those whose tireless efforts and creativity have kept the Fern School spirit alive on the third Sunday in August year after year.”