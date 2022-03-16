By now, those with some knowledge of what is ahead for Ludington’s girls basketball team are realizing that its next task is a tall one.
It isn’t mission impossible.
We’re proud that within a few short weeks, we have yet another success story in our local sports world to embrace.
We’re happy for Mason County Central’s competitive cheerleading team reaching its state competition, we’re amazed again by the wrestling achievements as we saw MCC’s Andrew Quinn score a state championship and now we have the Orioles.
Perhaps it’s the case of Quinn that can applied to the Orioles. Quinn faced a wrestler from New Lothrop who was undefeated for two years, and was seeking another state championship.
Three minutes and 23 seconds later, Quinn had a state title at 285 pounds thanks to a pin.
Quinn was a bit of an underdog to his opponent, but he shined through.
And the Orioles are going to be a big underdog at the state tournament this weekend in East Lansing. No matter who Ludington was paired with — Detroit Country Day, Grand Rapids West Catholic or Detroit Edison — the Orioles were bound to be the underdog.
The odds just got a bit steeper as it’s Edison, one of the state’s best teams regardless of division and a school that saw its fourth straight senior win the Miss Basketball award.
Just like you, they’re high school girls and they can have a miscue. Just like our coaches, their coaches can make an adjustment that just isn’t panning out.
Take heart, Orioles, that no matter what is being said about how tough this team is or this girl is, perhaps they just haven’t quite seen Ludington basketball.
Come Friday night, it’s our time to show everyone across the state the love and support we have for you.
And on the floor of the Breslin Center, it’s your time to show all one more time what Ludington basketball is all about.
Good luck, Orioles!