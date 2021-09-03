With Scottville looking to host a festival coming up on Saturday, Sept. 11, we rolled back the time machine to 1971 and the Harvest Festival.
The festival was a longtime staple of Scottville, and in 1971, it was hosted on the weekend of Sept. 17 and 18. Images that we went through — all photographed by Russ Miller — included the candidates for and the crowning of the Harvest Festival queen, some of the winners of the various contests and many photos of the parade.
A bike and pet parade was hosted on the Friday afternoon. Michelle Dumas, then 9, was the winner of the pet parade contest as she dressed up as Little Bo Peep. The bike division winner of the parade was Kathy Talsma, then 7.
The Harvest Festival had many booths and carnival rides. But also with the hoopla was the ox roast, which drew lines and lines of people.
The main parade also had a contest with the float from the Mason County 4-H club taking first place. The Custer VFW Auxiliary won second place and the Mason County Antique Vintage Car Club finished third.
The parade also contained several high school bands. Bands from Baldwin, Pentwater, Ludington and Mason County Central took part. It was all wrapped up by the Scottville Clown Band, which played before the reviewing stand near the intersection of State and Main streets in downtown Scottville.
The Harvest Festival started with 15 candidates for queen, and it was whittled down to five finalists: Terri Gulembo, Jennie Taylor, Margretta Dumas, Marcia Raven and Jackie Dombrouski. Dumas was crowned the Harvest Festival queen and Raven was the runner-up. Dumas received the crown from then-State Rep. Dennis Cawthorne.
Mystery roll
A few months ago, we had a column in this space asking readers to identify some Ludington High School swimmers that were photographed from an undeveloped roll of film discovered in a drawer.
Later this fall, closer to the start to the boys swimming season, we’ll publish what we were told who was where in some of those photos. And we’ll have a bit of a surprise by then, too.