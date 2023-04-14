The killdeer (Charadrius vociferus) is the most familiar and adaptable shorebird in North America. It is a colorful member of the plover family of shorebirds and breeds in a wide variety of open bare soil/rock habitats across the continent south of the high Arctic tundra.
In Michigan, this shorebird breeds across the state, although it has declined notably in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula in recent decades. In Mason County, the killdeer is a common migrant and summer resident, and is quite rare in winter. It has become widespread and successful by nesting along the sandy edges of lake and agricultural areas, as well as gravel driveways and even the flat gravel roofs of urban buildings — often well away from water sources and terrestrial predators.
As a plover, the killdeer has a short thick bill that distinguishes it from most other shorebirds having thin and often long bills.
It has a typical oval body with short legs and averages 9-11 inches in length.
The head and breast are highly ornamental.
The head is light brown with a horizontal white stripe above and below the eye — which is surrounded by a reddish-orange ring. The upper breast is white with two wide black bands while the rest of the underparts are white. The back is also light brown. Its bill is black, and the legs are flesh-colored. The upper tail is a bright rufous color that is only visible when spread out as when using a distraction display to lure predators (and humans) away from its nest.
Killdeer winter in our southern states and usually return to our area by mid-March. They begin nesting in April and May across the state. Incubation takes 23-25 days by both parents and the precocial chicks soon leave the shallow ground nest. They become independent and able to fly in another 40 days or so. The diet includes insects (especially grasshoppers, beetles and grubs), crustaceans, snails, mollusks (small clams), spiders, worms and occasionally seeds.
When foraging for food in meadows or newly plowed fields, killdeer employ a “run and stop” strategy when their eyes catch movement of prey. In the fall when freezing temperatures kill their insect prey, most birds head south by mid-October.
The few that remain can persist into mid-winter should they locate a spring-fed shallow water site, which is very rare in our region of Michigan.
The killdeer’s vocalization is a loud piercing “kill dee, kill-dee” or “dee-dee-dee” that is easily identified and thus incorporated into both its common and scientific names. Other nicknames used historically for this popular plover included: noisy plover, pasture-bird, chattering plover and field plover.
In flight, its speed has been timed at 25 to 55 mph and is often erratic as when harassing a predator or human approaching a nest site.
Whether you encounter the iconic killdeer while fishing, playing golf or riding your bicycle through the country, our most entertaining shorebird is a welcome sight and sound during the warm summer months.