Our only native tree that is deciduous, yet resembles an evergreen or conifer, is the tamarack or American larch (Larix laricina). Having a preference for wetland habitats, tamarack grows in saturated soils of swamps and bogs across nearly every county in Michigan.
This shade-intolerant wetland plant can grow to 65 feet or more in height, with a trunk diameter to two feet or so. Mature trees are narrowly pyramidal in shape. In the summer of 2018, I was exploring state lands in Branch Township when I came upon an impressively huge tamarack. I wondered if this tree may contend with other large tamaracks known in the state that were on the “Big Tree Register.” The following summer the tree was officially measured and was determined to be the third-largest American larch known in Michigan. My tree measured at 70 feet in height with a trunk diameter of approximately 18 inches (at 4.5 feet above ground). The state champion tamarack happens to occur in Baraga County within the western Upper Peninsula.
The tamarack is unique in the Great Lakes Region as having 10 to 20 needle-like leaves (to 1-inch long) that are clustered in whorls on short spur shoots. However, unlike all other native conifers, the needles turn yellow in autumn and thereafter fall off with freezing temperatures. The numerous small cones are 1/2- to 3/4-inch in length, purplish in spring, and by fall are brown, woody and expanded to release seeds thereafter. These small seed cones are sought by various birds, such as white-winged crossbills and red crossbills, as a valuable source of winter food.
There are three species of tamaracks across North America. Our eastern tamarack is the most widespread and is native across much of Canada south of the treeline, and occurs south to the Great Lakes and northern New England. The term “tamarack” is derived from the Algonquin language family that includes some 50 tribes. The term “larch” is from the Celtic “lar,” meaning “fat” due to the tree producing considerable resin.
Historically, the Shaker community in the mid to late 19th century (from Ohio to Massachusetts) employed tamarack for various ailments as a tonic, diuretic, expectorant, laxative and balsamic according to “Shaker Herbs” by Amy Bess Miller (Crown Publishers, 1976). Also, the Ojibwa tribe was known to drink a tea made of the roots of tamarack.
Tamarack often grows with other wetland trees such as northern white cedar, balsam fir, black spruce and red maple. Expect to get your feet (or preferably boots) wet whenever you explore our boggy wetlands in search of American larch. I have located this wonderful tree in all 16 townships in Mason County.
The American larch is widely available in the nursery trade and locally is available from the Oceana County Conservation District. And although this fascinating tree prefers swampy lands, it adapts well to upland habitats for those interested in growing it on their property.