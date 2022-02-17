When I started this column, I had to sit down at my desk and thought, “Where did I put my dictionary, and how do I spell a few words. Is that getting old or just forgetfulness?” Either way I was caught!
I sometimes forget my shoes need to be tied when I get up. Forgetfulness? Yes, and I most always succeed.
I also love grocery shopping and of course now I need a list, a long list of goodies.
And it is no fun when you’re standing in the middle of the cooking aisle looking for the Band-Aids and realizing I had no luck finding the Band-Aids.
Or you’re looking for applesauce in the lunchmeat isle. I’m not that bad yet but getting there.
Another thing that really upsets me is when I’m in the doctor’s office and the nurse hands you your appointment card and the writing on it is so small you cannot read it because your eyesight is not as young as it used to be and then they wonder why old people are always asking when and what time their appointment is.
It’s a shame but that is part of the “Old Life” now!
We heard a minister one Sunday at our church speak, and he made this statement after looking around the congregation smiling said, “Dear friends I think the reason senior citizens are not filling the seats today in the churches is because they are too busy being at doctor’s appointments. Maybe the church should send appointment cards out, but with larger print.”
My column always seems to appear in the Opinion section of our newspaper, So I am going to give you an answer.
A few weeks ago, on a cold and snowy morning, I waited close to the frosty door of a large store in our town for my hubby to bring the car to the door.
I am sitting on an electric cart because I cannot walk, and so I was going to drive it up to our car when a worker ran up to me yelling stop and to not drive it outside.
I tried to explain to her that I cannot walk without it and dear hubby was waiting 6 feet from the door, and she continued to tell me that she is only following the rules and guidelines.
I stated, Honey, I’m just outside the door please. No, again was her answer.
I then smiled, 1, 2, 3 feet to go, Made it! Hubby opened the car door and helped me in, and he kindly then put the groceries into the car and then we left.
Sometimes mistakes are made on a cold and snowy day. I’m sorry although rules are sometimes meant to be broken. My opinion was, we were both wrong.
I will pray for you, and you pray for me, God hears and answers prayer.
For the young and the old, thanks for listing to my opinion, what’s yours?
Thanks for listening to me.