This column is about one of our special friends. You might remember him from my earlier writings. He has lived with us a long time.
Muffer, who is 15 years old, joined our family when he was 4 days old. Yes, you are right — he is a cat — a beautiful black Tabby.
All these years he seemed very happy playing, eating and sleeping on a bed in a quiet bedroom. But now things have changed. Why? Because he found a friend, Chippie the chipmunk.
Chippie lives outside any window around our house or any tree branch. Chippie is on the window sill each morning when the shades go up. And evenings are no better except the story is opposite and the shades go down. The last kiss goodnight before darkness arrives belongs to him.
Where Chippie goes, no one knows. The cat pulls on the shades to find out. Window to window he runs but no luck. Do chipmunks really sleep when it grows dark, or do they just sit on a tree branch and watch the moon and stars? Who knows? Only chipmunks.
When breakfast is done, including kitty vitamins, life begins. The kitchen window is a great place for morning kisses, inside and out. Dirt from the porch box is smeared all over the window. All over the windows, inside and out, paw marks write notes. Meows scream out and he goes to the next window and carries on the same commotion. Tails flop, sending secret notes. The cat enjoys watching him and the fun.
The little friend hides winter food. How do Chippie and his friends find it in the deep snow? Does the fur keep his tiny body warm with frost covering and bad weather? Who knows? Only God I guess. He made him.
And the poor cat has only a warm house, a basket and blanket to keep him soft and cuddly. Or a pair of feet under a bed cover might help also. But 6 a.m. arrives. Once again knocking on the window gives the signal. Another day has arrived. On the warm side of the glass there are warm paws, nose of pink skin and a frisky tail. On the cold side, there is a frisky tail, cold paws and foggy breath on the glass.
Again the playing begins a whole day of fun. One cold friend, another warm friend telling the world it’s time to have fun again. Which side would you like to be on? Decide quick because we are all hoping the cold days will be over very soon!
See you soon.